पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डकैतों का खौफ:गोलाखेड़ी में डकैती के बाद गांव वालाें ने मांगे बंदूक के लाइसेंस

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिस किसान के यहां लूट, उसने खेत पर बना मकान किया खाली

दो दिन पहले धरनावदा थाना क्षेत्र के गोलाखेड़ी के पास एक किसान के यहां हुई डकैती के बाद गांव वालों ने बंदूक के लाइसेंस की मांग की है। पारदी बाहुल्य इलाकों के बहुत नजदीक स्थित इन गांव में अक्सर आपराधिक गतिविधियां होती रहती हैं। उधर जिस किसान के यहां पारदी समुदाय के संदिग्ध आरोपियों द्वारा हमला किया गया, उन्होंने अपना परिवार खेत मकान से गांव में शिफ्ट कर दिया है।

फरियादी पुरुषोत्तम कुशवाह का मकान गोलाखेड़ी गांव की मुख्य बस्ती से करीब एक किमी दूर उसके खेत में है। गुरुवार को उन्होंने वहां का पूरा सामान गांव वाले घर पर पहुंचा दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि घटना वाली रात उनकी पत्नी और तीन बच्चे थे। जिस कमरे का दरवाजा तोड़कर आरोपियों ने सारा सामान लूटा, उसमें उनकी 16 साल की बेटी के अलावा दो और बच्चे सो रहे थे। बच्चों ने बहुत हिम्मत दिखाकर खुद को बचाया।

गांव में एक भी बंदूक नहीं
गोलाखेड़ी गांव के लोग कहते हैं कि हमारी पारदियों के गांव 7-8 किमी के दायरे में ही हैं। वहां से अक्सर उनके आने का खतरा रहता है। हमारे यहां एक भी परिवार के पास बंदूक का लाइसेंस नहीं है। हमारी मांग है कि यहां लोगों को बंदूकें मंजूर की जाए।

एसपी ने लिया जायजा
इससे पहले बुधवार देर शाम को एसपी राजेश के सिंह भी उस जगह पहुंचे जहां कथित तौर पर 10-12 लोगों ने डकैती डाली थी। उनके साथ डॉग स्क्वाॅयर्ड भी था। आरोपियों के पथराव की वजह से मकान में जगह-जगह गड्‌ढे हो गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें