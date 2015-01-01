पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खनिज विभाग:ऐसी व्यवस्था करें कि ठेकेदार के लोग रेत की ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली बिना रॉयल्टी लेकर न निकल सके

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • कारोबारियों की एसपी आैर खनिज विभाग से शिकायत

बिना रॉयल्टी के नदी से ठेकेदार द्वारा रेत बेचने जाने का कथित मामला सामने आया है। इस कारोबार से जुड़े लोगों ने एकत्रित होकर एसपी से शिकायत की है, वहीं खनिज विभाग में भी पहुंचकर अधिकारियों के संज्ञान में यह मामला लाया गया है। रेत से जुड़े कारोबारियों का कहना है कि नदी से जब बजरी लाई जाती है तो ठेकेदार के आदमी उन्हें रॉयल्टी नहीं देते हैं। इस वजह से विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्र में उनके ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पकड़े जो जाते हैं, उन पर ही उल्टा चोरी से रेत लाने का मामला दर्ज हो जाता है। इन लोगों का कहना था कि ऐसी व्यवस्था हो कि ताकि रॉयल्टी के बिना कोई ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली न निकले। उधर रेत ठेकेदार संदीप चौहान का कहना है कि बिना रॉयल्टी कटवाए ही कारोबारी बजरी ले जाते हैं। पूरा जोखिम उन्हीं का है। खेजरा, मावन की बिठाएं हैं आदमी : बजरी लेकर आने वालों को रोकने के लिए ठेकेदार के आदमी जगह-जगह तैनात हैं। आवेदक श्याम कुमार, अर्जुन, दीपक, तरुण, राम सिंह, धर्मेंद्र आदि ने बताया कि खेजरा और मावन रोड पर ठेकेदार के आदमी बैठे रहते हैं, वह ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली रोकते और वसूली करते हैं। जबकि सड़क पर चलने वाले ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली को रोकने का आदि इन लोगों को नहीं है। वह तो सिर्फ अपने अधिकृत खदान पर ही निगरानी कर सकते हैं। 2.75 करोड का ठेका : जिले में खदानों से रेत निकालने का ठेका 2.75 करोड़ में गया है। ठेकेदार को रॉयल्टी काटने के साथ ही अपना खर्च निकालकर रेत बेचना है। लेकिन बिना रॉयल्टी काटे रेत बेची जा रही है तो यह अवैध है।

क्यों लेते हैं रेत
^बिना रॉयल्टी के अगर रेत ठेकेदार बेच रहा है तो कारोबारी को नहीं लेना चाहिए, इससे उन्हें ही नुकसान होगा। वहीं हम इसकी जांच भी करेंगे, बिना रॉयल्टी के रेत लेकर जाने वाले वाहनों की धड़पकड़ करेंगे।
-आरके पांडे, जिला खनिज अधिकारी

