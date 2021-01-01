पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Guna
  At The Beginning Of The Second Phase, 73 Percent Got Vaccinated, In The First Phase The Figure Was 71 Percent.

443 लोगों को लगी वैक्सीन:दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत में 73 फीसदी ने टीका लगवाया, पहले चरण में ये आंकड़ा 71 प्रतिशत था

गुनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविल डिस्पेंसरी कैंट में टीका लगवातीं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकार्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिविल डिस्पेंसरी कैंट में टीका लगवातीं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकार्ता।
  • बीनागंज 86 फीसदी के साथ ऊपर जबकि आराेन 60% के साथ सबसे कम
  • रणनीति में बदलाव: डाेज खराब न हों इसलिए केंद्रों पर 10 लोगाें के आने तक के टीकाकरण नहीं

कोविड टीकाकरण का दूसरा चरण सोमवार से शुरू हो गया। इसके तहत 6 सेंटरों पर 443 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। पहले दिन लक्ष्य के मुकाबले 73 फीसदी टीकाकरण हुआ। सबसे ज्यादा 86 फीसदी बीनागंज और सबसे कम 60 फीसदी आरोन में हुआ। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एडी विंचूरकर ने बताया कि इस चरण में स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों,डॉक्टरों के साथ आशा व आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को भी शामिल किया गया है।

टीकाकरण का अगला सत्र 27 तारीख को होगा। जबकि इस चरण का अंतिम सत्र 30 जनवरी को होगा। दूसरे चरण की शुरूआत पहले चरण के मुकाबले बेहतर रही। पहले चरण में पहले सत्र के दौरान 71 फीसदी लोगों ने टीका लगवाया था। इस बार यह आंकड़ा 73 फीसदी तक पहुंच गया। जबकि इसमें ऐसे लोग भी शामिल थे जिनका स्वास्थ्य विभाग से सीधा संबंध नहीं है।

रिटायर सीएमएचओ ने लगवाया पहला टीका

कैंट डिस्पेंसरी में पहला टीका रिटायर सीएमएचओ डॉ. रामवीर सिंह रघुवंशी को लगाया गया। 68 डॉ. रघुवंशी का मई माह में सिर का ऑपरेशन भी हो चुका है। वे सुबह 9 बजे ही स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर पहुंचकर अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते देखे गए।

नॉलेज: टीका लगाने वाले हाथ साबुन से ही धाेते हैं

टीका लगाने वाले स्टाफ को निर्देश हैं कि वे वैक्सीन देने के तुरंत बाद साबुन से हाथ धोएं। टीकाकरण के लिए डब्ल्यूएचओ ने जो गाइड लाइन तय की है उसमें सैनिटाइज करने पर रोक है। यह स्पष्ट निर्देश हैं कि वह हमेशा साबुन से ही हाथ धोएं।

10 लोग एकत्रित होने पर ही खोली गई वैक्सीन: निर्देश आए थे कि 10 लोग एकत्रित होने के बाद ही वैक्सीन को खोला जाए। वैक्सीन की एक शीशी में 10 डोज होते हैं। अब अगर 5 लोग ही आएं तो बाकी के 5 डोज बेकार हो जाते हैं। कैंट में जहां पहला टीका सुबह 9.50 बजे लगा। वहीं 11वां टीका 11.35 बजे लगाया गया। यानि पौने दो घंटे बाद दूसरी शीशी खोली गई।

