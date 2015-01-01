पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बमोरी उपचुनाव:भाजपा का जश्न दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के घर सन्नाटा

गुना3 घंटे पहले
बमोरी उपचुनाव में शुरूआती 2-3 राउंड में तो दोनों पार्टियों के बीच मुकाबले की स्थिति दिख रही थी, लेकिन उसके बाद भाजपा की लीड तेजी से बढ़ती चली गई। जीत की औपचारिक घोषणा शाम 6 बजे के आसपास हुई लेकिन भाजपा का जश्न दोपहर 12 बजे के आसपास ही शुरू हो गया था। पार्टी प्रत्याशी महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया के निवास पर उनके समर्थकों ने उन्हें मालाएं पहनाना शुरू कर दिया था। शाम को जैसे ही जीत की घोषणा हुई तो भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जुलूस निकाला। हालांकि इसमें खुद प्रत्याशी शामिल नहीं हुए, क्योंकि इस दौरान वे मतगणना केंद्र पर पहुंच गए थे। वहां उन्हें रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर अंकिता जैन के हाथों जीत का प्रमाणपत्र लेना था। इस बार बाजार में दीपावली की गहमा गहमी ज्यादा थी। इस बार हनुमान चौराहे से गायत्री मंदिर चौराहे तक ट्रेफिक खुला रखा गया। मतगणना स्थल पर भी सारे इंतजाम चाक चौबंद रखे गए। जगह-जगह निर्देश लगाए गए थे, जिसकी वजह से आवाजाही में किसी तरह की समस्या नहीं आई। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी व कलेक्टर कुमार पुरुषोत्तम ने इस दौरान साफ-सफाई का भी पूरा ख्याल रखा।

