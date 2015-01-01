पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूसरा मामला...:किशोरी को ऑटो में बिठाकर घर लाया फिर धमकाकर की ज्यादती

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • एक किशोरी से मोबाइल पर अश्लील बातें करने वाले युवक पर प्रकरण दर्ज

किशोरी को ऑटो में बिठाकर चालक अपने घर ले गया और वहां उसके साथ ज्यादती की। आरोपी वारदात के बाद जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए भाग निकला। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
वहीं एक किशोरी को मोबाइल पर कॉल कर छेड़ने और अश्लील इशारे करने वाले युवक पर भी प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है। दोनों आरोपी अपने ठिकाने से गायब हैं, हालांकि इनकी तलाश में पुलिस जुटी हुई है। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के पुरानी छावनी निवासी 16 वर्षीय किशोरी के साथ कैंट के खटीक मोहल्ला निवासी युवक बलराम ने ज्यादती की। पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी ऑटो चालक है, वह किशोरी को पहले से जानता था, इसी पहचान का लाभ उठाकर वह उसे जबरन अपने ऑटो में बिठाकर कैंट स्थित अपने घर ले गया। युवक ने उसके साथ ज्यादती की। आरोपी ने धमकाया कि उसने किसी को यह बात बताई तो जान से मार देगा।
मोबाइल पर छेड़छाड़
वहीं कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ही पायगा मोहल्ला में युवक असलम ने एक किशोरी से छेड़खानी की। आरोपी उसे मोबाइल पर तंग करता था, उसे कई दिनों से परेशान कर रहा था। किशोरी ने यह बात अपने परिजनों को बताई, इसके बाद उन्होंने थाने पहुंचकर शिकायत दर्ज कराई। आरोपी ने किशोरी को जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी।

