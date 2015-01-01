पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मंगलवार को सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन:धुंध की वजह से सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन, 30 गिरकर पारा 280 पर आया

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार को सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन दर्ज किया गया, 3 डिग्री पारा गिरकर 28 पर पहुंच गया। यह गिरावट एक ही दिन में दर्ज हुई। वहीं रात के तापमान में भी एक डिग्री गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। अभी यह उतार-चढ़ाव बना रहेगा। अगर नमी में इसी तरह बढ़ोत्तरी हुई तो दिन के पारे में और कमी देखी जा सकती है। जिले भर में सर्दी अपनी धीरे-धीरे दस्तक दे रही है। सुबह के समय भी सर्दी का अहसास होने लगा है, वहीं दिन का पारा गिरने से दिन में भी यही स्थिति बन रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार नमी अगर बढ़ती है तो दिन का पारा गिरेगा और धुंध छाई रहेगी। आगे भी यही स्थिति बनी रह सकती है।

धुंध की वजह से बनी स्थिति: दिन में पारे में 3 डिग्री गिरावट धुंध की वजह से हुई है। यह धुंध शहर में छाई रही, इसकी वजह है कि नमी बढ़ने से हवा की रफ्तार कम हो गई है। सोमवार को दिन का पारा 31 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था, मंगलवार को यह गिरकर 28 पर पहुंच गया। इसी तरह रात का पारा भी 1 डिग्री गिरकर 12 पर पहुंचा है। वहीं नमी भी दिन के समय 61 प्रतिशत हो गई, एक दिन पहले ही यह आंकड़ा 59 प्रतिशत था। वहीं शाम की नमी भी 47 रही, एक दिन पहले यह 39 प्रतिशत थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें