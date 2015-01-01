पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव के आंकड़े:कांग्रेस 317 में से 30 मतदान केंद्रों पर ही बना पाई बढ़त, भाजपा ने 61 केंद्रों पर 400 से ज्यादा वोट लिए

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • सिरसी, मारकी महू, ऊमरी क्षेत्र के परंपरागत कांग्रेसी वोट पर भाजपा का रहा कब्जा

बमोरी उपचुनाव के आंकड़ों से पता चला है कि यहां कांग्रेस को अब तक की सबसे बुरी हार का सामना क्यों करना पड़ा। यहां 317 मतदान केंद्रों में से 30 सीट पर ही पार्टी बढ़त बना पाई। 287 मतदान केंद्रों पर उसे हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इनमें भी आधी सीट एक खास इलाके की ही रहीं। वहीं 90 मतदान केंद्र ऐसे रहे जिसमें पार्टी 100 वोट भी हासिल नहीं कर पाई। पार्टी की ताकत माने वाले सिरसी, मारकीमउ इलाकों में पार्टी 95 फीसदी से ज्यादा पोलिंग हार गई। दो बड़ी सभाओं में से एक यहां हुई थी। राजस्थान से सटे मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 6 से 15 ऐसे रहे जहां पार्टी ने बढ़त हासिल की। इनमें एक मतदान केंद्र तो ऐसा रहा, जहां कांग्रेस ने 444 वोट से जीत हासिल की। पूरे चुनाव में सिर्फ इस मतदान केंद्र पर ही पार्टी इतनी बड़े अंतर से जीत पाई। राजनीतिक जानकार मानते हैं कि 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में जब सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया को हार का सामना करना पड़ा, तब भी कांग्रेस की बमोरी में इतनी बुरी हालत नहीं हुई थी। इससे पहले 1990 और 2003 में बमोरी में उसका प्रदर्शन बेहतर रहा था।

हाइवे के किनारे के गांवों में भाजपा ही : 20 फीसदी सीट पर 400 से ज्यादा वोट मिले
भाजपा प्रत्याशी महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया ने 20 फीसदी मतदान केंद्रों पर कांग्रेस का सूपड़ा ही साफ कर दिया। इनमें से कई एबी रोड किनारे या उसके आसपास के मतदान केंद्र हैं। जैसे धमनार के दो मतदान केंद्रों में से एक पर कांग्रेस को 24 वोट मिले तो भाजपा ने 422 मत हासिल कितए। सगोरिया में भाजपा को 643 और कांग्रेस को 117 वोट मिले। पूरे विस क्षेत्र की बात करें तो 61 मतदान केंद्रों पर पार्टी को 400 से 600 के बीच वोट मिले। कई जगहों पर तो दोनों पार्टियों के बीच मतों का अंतर बहुत ज्यादा रहा।

कांग्रेस को निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के बराबर वोट मिले
317 मतदान केंद्र में से लगभग 90 ऐसे रहे, जहां कांग्रेस को 100 वोट भी नहीं मिल पाए। इनमें मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 40 पर पड़े कुल 315 वोट में से महज 4 वोट कांग्रेस को मिले, जबकि यहां भाजपा को 163 और बसपा को 133 वोट मिले। यही नहीं एक निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी को भी 4 ही वोट मिले।

ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट को देखने पहुंचे सिसौदिया
पुरापोषर गांव के पास रामटेकरी पर एक मंदिर और 108 फीट ऊंची राम की प्रतिमा स्थापित की जाएगी। ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट देखने पहुंचे मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया ने यहां पूजा की और बाद में प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर बात की। इस साल के अंत तक श्रीराम की प्रतिमा को स्थापित कर दिया जाएगा।

