पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बमोरी उपचुनाव:कांग्रेस सरकार ने बिजली बिल माफ किए, बीजेपी ने बढ़ा दिए : अग्रवाल

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बमोरी उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी केएल अग्रवाल ने गुरुवार को लक्ष्मण सिंह झिरी, जगेश्री, बीलखेड़ा, डोबरा बीलखेड़ा, डिगडौली, लखनाखेड़ी, आदि गांव में जन संपर्क करने पहुंचे। उधर राजस्थान की विधायक निर्मला सहरिया निवेरी, रामनगर, कुषेपुर, भिडरा, कोहन, किषनुपरा, चक पारसी, बनियानी, हमीरपुर, मामला, रमपुरिया, भगवानपुरा और पाठी आदि गांव में पहुंची। इस मौके पर श्री अग्रवाल ने लोगों को बताया कि कमलनाथ सरकार के कार्यकाल में बिजली के बिलाें को कम कर दिया गया था। लोगों को सिर्फ 100 रुपए माह देना पड़ते थे पर भाजपा ने आते ही यह योजना बंद कर दी। भाजपा ने किसानों और मजदूरों पर सबसे घातक प्रहार किए हैं। कृषक बिल और मजदूरों के कानूनों में किए गए बदलाव के नतीजे आने वाले समय में दिखाई देंगे। बमोरी क्षेत्र में पिछले 6 सालों में कोई विकास कार्य नहीं हुआ है। जितना काम मेरे कार्यकाल में हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें