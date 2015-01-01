पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीवेज प्रोजेक्ट:खोदी जा रहीं सड़कों की मरम्मत पर पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष और ठेकेदार में विवाद

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • खोदे हिस्से के आसपास चार मीटर सड़क सुधारकर देना थी
  • 2 साल पहले था प्रस्ताव, अब जितनी खुदाई उतनी मरम्मत
  • छोटी गलियों को तो बिना मरम्मत सिर्फ मलबे से भरकर ही छोड़ दिया गया

सीवेज प्रोजेक्ट में सड़कों की खुदाई के बाद उनकी मरम्मत को लेकर पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र सलूजा ने यह काम कर रही गुजरात कंपनी एवं निगरानी एजेंसी नगर पालिका को कठघरे में खड़ा किया है। उन्होंने दावा किया है कि उनके कार्यकाल में यह सहमति बन गई थी हर खोदी गई सड़क का चार मीटर चौड़ा हिस्सा नए सिरे से बनाया जाएगा। यह भी तय हुआ था कि 3 मीटर तक चौड़ाई वाली सड़कों को नए सिरे से बनाना होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इसी शर्त पर नपा, सरकार व कंपनी के बीच सहमति बनी और फिर काम शुरू करवाया गया था। उधर इस प्रोजेक्ट के ठेकेदार बकुल शाह ने यह बात मानी कि दो साल पहले यह दोनों प्रस्ताव थे। पर सरकार ने इस पर हरी झंडी नहीं दी। हमें कहा गया कि टेंडर की शर्त के मुताबिक सड़क के सिर्फ उतने ही हिस्से को सुधारा जाएगा, जितने पर खुदाई की जा रही है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि इसी विवाद के चलते यह प्रोजेक्ट अटका रहा और समय पर काम पूरा नहीं हो पाया। हम हमें दिसंबर 2021 तक की मोहलत मिल गई है।

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट

  • नई सड़क पर संतोष माता मंदिर गली, धोबी मोहल्ला, छोटी मस्जिद गली आदि इलाकों में करीब में सड़कें एक माह पहले खुदी थीं। तब से इनकी मरम्मत नहीं की गई। पाइप डालने के बाद खुदाई में निकले मलबे को ही भर दिया गया।
  • हनुमान कालोनी की तमाम गलियों को खोदा गया था। वहां मरम्मत कर दी गई है। लोगों ने बताया कि मलबे को ही भर दिया गया। उसकी कुटाई नहीं की गई। इसके बाद ऊपर से सीमेंट कंक्रीट की पतली परत डाल दी गई।
  • पुरानी छावनी में कई गलियों में मरम्मत ही नहीं की गई। एक गली में पैवर्स लगे थे, उन्हें उखाड़कर पाइप लाइन डाली गई और मिट्टी भरने के बाद अधूरा छोड़ दिया गया।
  • पुरानी छावनी के कई इलाकों में सीवेज की खुदाई के बाद पूरी सड़क की हालत ही खराब हो गई। हाल में हुई बारिश से मरम्मत वाली परत के ऊपर से सीमेंट-रेत बह गई और गिटिट्यां दिखने लगी। लोगों ने बताया कि काम करने वाले ठेकेदार ने सीमेंट कंक्रीट की पतली परत डाली थी। उस पर पानी से सिंचाई नहीं की गई।

अभी क्या समस्या आ रही है
पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि मरम्मत के बाद बीच से सड़क ऊपर की ओर उठ गई हैं। इसलिए हमने प्रावधान किया था कि 3 मीटर से ज्यादा चौड़ी सड़क को जहां से खोदा जाएगा, उसके आसपास 2-2 मीटर की सड़क को भी खोदकर नए सिरे से काम कराया जाए। अब जो हो रहा है उसका नतीजा अगली बारिश के सीजन में दिखाई देगा। जिसका मुझे डर था, वही हो रहा है। मैं सभी जनप्रतिनिधियों से कहूंगा कि वे अपने शहर को बचा लेे।

आमने-सामने

सड़कों की मरम्मत के पैसे के लिए प्रोजेक्ट छोटा किया था : सलूजा
पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष ने ठेकेदार के दावे को खारिज किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस प्रोजेक्ट पर उन्होंने इसलिए ही काम नहीं होने दिया क्योंकि कंपनी टेंडर की शर्त नहीं मान रही थी। इसमें स्पष्ट था कि ढाई किमी खुदाई के बाद सड़क की मरम्मत होगी और फिर अगले ढाई किमी की खुदाई की जाएगी। प्रोजेक्ट के तहत आने वाले ग्रामीण इलाकों को हटा दिया गया था। इससे करीब 23 करोड़ रुपए की गुंजाइश निकल आई थी। यह राशि सड़कों की मरम्मत पर खर्च होना थी। प्रशासन से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वह इस मामले में तुरंत हस्तक्षेप करे।

हमें टेंडर की शर्तों के मुताबिक काम करने को कहा गया है : ठेकेदार
इस प्रोजेक्ट का ठेका लेने वाले बकुल शाह का कहना है कि पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष जो बता रहे हैं वह सिर्फ प्रस्ताव थे। उन्हें मंजूरी नहीं मिल पाई थी। अब जो स्थिति है उसी के मुताबिक काम चल रहा है। जब उनसे पूछा गया कि क्या खोदी गई सड़कों की काली मिट्टी भरकर मरम्मत की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हां ऐसा ही होगा। हम जितनी सड़क खाेदेंगे उतनी बनाएंगे। उससे एक मिमी ज्यादा या कम काम नहीं होगा। हमें टेंडर की शर्तों पर ही रहना होगा। उन्होंने दावा किया मरम्मत का काम गुणवत्ता के साथ हो रहा है।

एक्सपर्ट कमेंट
सीवेज प्रोजेक्ट में कैसे काम चल रहा है इसकी जानकारी मुझे नहीं है। पर अगर 6 से 8 फुट गहरा और ढाई-तीन फुट चौड़ाई में सड़क को खोदा जा रहा है तो मरम्मत के लिए कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखना जरूरी है। जैसे कि अगर खुदाई में निकले मलबे को ही भरा जा रहा है तो उसकी अच्छी तरह कुटाई की जाना चाहिए। यह कुटाई तब तक होना चाहिए जब तक कि मूल सड़क की सीमेंट कंक्रीट वाले हिस्से के समानांतर न हो जाए। इसके बाद सीमेंट कंक्रीट की उतनी ही मोटी परत डाली जाना चाहिए, जितनी कि मूल सड़क की थी। यही बात डामर रोड पर लागू होती है। अगर ऐसा नहीं किया जा रहा है तो बारिश में सड़क बैठक ले जाएगी। अगर ऐसा शहर की तमाम सड़कों पर किया जा रहा है तो अगले बारिश के सीजन में एक बड़ी समस्या खड़ी हो सकती है। मुझे लगता है कि नपा के इंजीनियर इस पर जरूर ध्यान दे रहे होंगे।
-योगेंद्र रावत, पूर्व ईई नपा

