पाॅजिटिव:त्योहारी सीजन में घटे कोरोना के केस

गुना4 घंटे पहले
चुनावी गहमा गहमी के बीच कोरोना के मामलों में गिरावट आई थी। नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते के दौरान अचानक 70 केस सामने आए। यानि औसतन 10 मामले रोज रिपोर्ट हुए। अब त्यौहारी सीजन में पाॅजिटिव मामले फिर कम होने लगे हैं। बुधवार को नए मामलों की संख्या महज 2 रही। मंगलवार को भी सिर्फ एक केस रिपोर्ट हुआ था। इन आंकड़ों के उलट प्रशासन कोरोना के मामले में अपनी चिंता व्यक्त कर रहा है। बुधवार सुबह कलेक्टर ने टीएल मीटिंग के दौरान नगरीय निकायों के अधिकारियों को इस बात के लिए फटकारा था कि उनके यहां मास्क न पहनने वालों पर कार्रवाई में सुस्ती बरती जा रही है। इसे लेकर राघौगढ़ नपा सीएमओ को नोटिस भी दिया गया।

