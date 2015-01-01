पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीजन का सबसे सर्द दिन:पश्चिमी मप्र के ऊपर बना चक्रवात, राघौगढ़ में आंधी, बारिश के बाद सुबह छाया घना कोहरा

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पारा 25 डिग्री पर आया, जामनेर के पास बड़ा आमल्या गांव में आंधी से खंभे गिरे, जड़ से उखड़े पेड़ और घरों के छप्पर उड़े

राघौगढ़ ब्लॉक के जामनेर के पास बड़ा आमल्या गांव में बीती रात 10 मिनट के लिए आए अंधड़ ने भारी नुकसान किया। हैरानी की बात यह है कि इसका असर लगभग आधा किमी की पट्टी पर रही रहा। आसपास के गांव व ब्लॉक के अन्य इलाकों से इस तरह के नुकसान की खबर नहीं मिली। वहीं गुना में मंगलवार शाम को 10 मिनट तक तेज बारिश हुई और फिर 18-19 नवंबर की दरमियानी रात को भी बूंदाबांदी हुई। आगे क्या मौसम विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उत्तर भारत से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ गुजर गया है। वहीं पश्चिमी मप्र के ऊपर बना चक्रवाती हवा का घेरा भी कमजोर हो गया है। इससे अब 3-4 दिन मौसम साफ रहने की संभावना है। इसका असर रात के तापमान पर होगा और यह तेजी से गिरेगा। पारा 10 डिग्री तक गिर सकता है।

मौसम के रंग : आंधी, बारिश, कोहरा और ठंडा दिन

1. एक ही गांव में अंधड़ : बड़ा आमल्या में आया तेज अंधड़ चौकाने वाला था, क्योंकि इसका असर करीब-करीब एक ही गांव तक सीमित रहा। यहां कम से कम 6-7 खंबे उखड़ गए। दो जगह तो ट्रांसफार्मर तक नीचे आ गिरे। हवा के झौके से यहां के मंदिर के ऊपर लगा कलश मुड़ गया। कई पेड़ जड़ से उखड़ गए। ऐसा तभी होता है जब हवा की रफ्तार बहुत ज्यादा हो। वजह : मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सर्दियों में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के साथ अलग-अलग इलाकों में ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात भी बनते हैं।

2. तेज बारिश : गुना के अलावा राघौगढ़ और बमोरी में तेज बारिश हुई। शहर में 4.02 मिमी बारिश रिकॉर्ड हुई। वजह : अरब सागर से आ रही नमी। साथ ही पश्चिमी मप्र के ऊपर बने सिस्टम ने भी इसमें अपनी भूमिका निभाई। यह सिस्टम अब कमजोर पड़ने लगा है। चक्रवात से राजस्थान से सटे हुए इलाकों पर इनका असर ज्यादा रहता है। इससे कहीं-कहीं तेज बारिश, कहीं ओलावृष्टि तो कहीं घुमावदार अंधड़ चलता है। कौन सी मौसमी घटना कहां होगी, पूर्वानुमान लगाना मुश्किल है।

3. सीजन का सबसे घना कोहरा : गुरुवार को पूरे जिले में सीजन का सबसे घना कोहरा छाया। शहर में सुबह 7 बजे दृश्यता 10 मीटर के आसपास रही। इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि आर्य समाज स्कूल से जयस्तंभ चौराहा दिखाई नहीं दे रहा था। वजह : सुबह के समय नमी का स्तर 100 फीसदी था। इतनी नम हवा और ठंड के मेल से कोहरा बनता है। यह बादल बनने की प्रक्रिया जैसा ही है। बस यह मौसमी घटना धरती की सतह के बिल्कुल नजदीक होती है।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें