रेलवे दोहरीकरण प्रोजेक्ट:बिना टेंडर शुरू दोहरीकरण का काम पुराने ठेकेदार ने रुकवाया

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कोटा-गुना-बीना रेलवे दोहरीकरण प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर फिर विवाद खड़ा हो गया। इस कार्य को करने वाले पुराने ठेकेदारों ने बिना टेंडर से चालू किए गए कार्य को रुकवा दिया है। ठेकेदारों ने चेतावनी दी है कि हमारा करोड़ों रुपए का भुगतान कराए बिना ही आरवीएनएल अपने चहेते ठेकेदारों को बुलाकर काम शुरू करवा दिया है। इस वजह से पुराने ठेकेदारों में भारी नाराजगी है। ठेकेदारों ने पुलिस को दिए आवेदन में कहा है कि अगर उनके किसी साथी हानि होती है तो इसके जिम्मेदार विजय, सुनील, समीर और अनिरुद्ध होंगे। ठेकेदारों के फंसे 15 करोड़ : ठेकेदारों का कहना है कि इस प्रोजेक्ट का सिंप्लेक्स कंपनी ने लिया था, आरवीएनएल ने डीडी भी जमा कराई थी। कंपनी ने बीच में काम छोड़ दिया इससे कई लोगों के पैसे उलझ गए। करीब 15 करोड़ का भुगतान 70 से 80 के लगभग ठेकेदार का अटका है। रेलवे की कंपनी पर सवाल : इस प्रोजेक्ट का क्रियान्वयन करने वाली रेलवे की कंपनी आरवीएनएल की भूमिका पर ठेकेदार सवाल उठा रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि 2013 में सिंप्लेक्स को इस शर्त के साथ यह ठेका दिया गया था कि वह 2017 में प्रोजेक्ट पूरा कर देगी। इस संबंध में आरवीएनएल के प्रभारी अनिरुद्ध कौशल का पक्ष लेने कॉल किया, लेकिन उन्होंने अटेंड नहीं किया।

