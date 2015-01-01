पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीजन का सबसे सर्द दिन:पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सहित 4 सिस्टम का असर; 2 मिमी बारिश से दिन का पारा 10 डिग्री लुढ़का

गुनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिसंबर में दूसरी बार तापमान 30 डिग्री के नीचे आया
  • दिन का पारा 22 डिग्री तो रात को बदलों के कारण तापमान 4 डिग्री बढ़कर 17 डिग्री पर आया

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सहित चार सिस्टम सक्रिय होने की वजह से शुक्रवार को अंचल का मौसम पूरी तरह बदल गया। इसका असर गुना के अलावा आरोन और बमोरी के कुछ इलाकों पर ज्यादा रहा। दिन में कई बार रुक-रुककर हल्की बारिश हुई। बादल छाए रहने से धूप नहीं खिली।

इसकी वजह से दिन का पारा 22.6 डिग्री पर आ गया, जो सीजन का सबसे सर्द दिन रहा। वहीं रात में मौसम का मिजाज बिल्कुल उलटा रहा। तापमान पिछले दिन के मुकाबले 4 डिग्री बढ़कर 17.5 पर पहुंच गया। शहर के अलावा आरोन और बमोरी के झागर व आसपास के इलाकों में बदले हुए मौसम का असर सबसे ज्यादा पड़ा।

दिन-रात के तापमान में सिर्फ 5 डिग्री का फर्क : शुक्रवार को पहली बार दिन व रात के तापमान में बहुत कम फर्क रहा। सुबह 6 बजे पारा 17 डिग्री पर था जो दोपहर 3 बजे तक 22 तक ही पहुंचा। यानि 9 घंटे में पारा सिर्फ 5 डिग्री बढ़ा।

फायदा : इतनी बारिश नहीं हुई कि गेहूं की बोवनी बढ़े, पर फायदा होगा
कृषि विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि इस बार किसानों ने ज्यादा पानी वाली फसल, यानि गेहूं की बोवनी कम करने का फैसला कर लिया है। ज्यादातर बोवनी हो भी चुकी है। जिन किसानों ने गेहूं बाेया है उन्हें ज्यादा पानी देने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। वहीं चना जैसी फसलों को फायदा तब होगा जब तेज ठंड पड़े। तापमान गिरने से इन फसलों पर कीटों के आक्रमण की संभावना घटेगी।

नुकसान : तापमान में इतना उतार-चढ़ाव सेहत के लिए नुकसानदेह
नवंबर में ठंड के एक दौर के बाद दिसंबर में अचानक मौसम गर्म हो गया। दिन व रात के तापमान में दो गुना से ज्यादा का फर्क होने लगा। इससे वायरस सक्रिय होने लगे और सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम के मामले तेजी से बढ़े। अब अचानक ठंडक होने से फिर वही स्थिति बन सकती है। इस दौरान लोगों को बहुत ज्यादा सावधानी रखने की जरूरत है। बारिश में भीगने से बचें और ठंडी हवा के सीधे संपर्क में आने से भी खुद को बचाएं।

इन चार सिस्टम के सक्रिय रहने से बदला मौसम
चक्रवाती हवा का घेरा : यह सिस्टम शुक्रवार को उत्तरी मध्य महाराष्ट्र के ऊपर समुद्र तल से 0.9 किमी की ऊंचाई पर सक्रिय था।
पश्चिमी विक्षोभ : यह सिस्टम अफगानिस्तान के आसपास एक चक्रवातीय हवा के घेरे के रूप में समुद्र तल से 3.1 किमी व 4.5 किमी की ऊँचाई के मध्य सक्रिय था।
ट्रफ लाइन : एक कम दबाव का क्षेत्र यानि ट्रफ लाइन उत्तर व पूर्वी मप्र के ऊपर थी।
प्रेरित चक्रवात : दक्षिण-पश्चिमी राजस्थान के ऊपर समुद्र तल से 0.9 किमी की ऊँचाई तक सक्रिय था। दक्षिण अरब सागर में निम्न दाब क्षेत्र भी सक्रिय है।
आगे क्या : मौसम विभाग अनुसार इन सिस्टम के कारण शनिवार को भी दोपहर तक बादल छाए रह सकते हैं। हवा का रुख दक्षिण-पश्चिी या दक्षिण पूर्वी ही रहेगा। इससे दो-तीन दिन रात में कड़ाके की ठंड नहीं रहेगी। पर दिन का तापमान 23 से 25 के बीच बना रह सकता है।

