ऑनलाइन:10 बजे से परीक्षा, ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र 11 बजे जनरेट हुए

गुना5 घंटे पहले
आईटीआई की मंगलवार को हुई परीक्षा में भारी गफलत सामने आई। परीक्षा का समय सुबह 10 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक था। एक निजी आईटीआई के 45 छात्र परीक्षा के लिए नानाखेड़ी स्थित सरकारी संस्थान में पहुंचे। उन्हें ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र दिए जाना थे लेकिन एनसीबीटी का सर्वर क्रेश हो गया। प्रवेश पत्र निकलने का सिलसिला 11 बजे से शुरू हो पाया। इसमें कई छात्रों को प्रवेश पत्र ही नहीं मिल पाया। जिन्हें मिला उन्हें ऑनलाइन परीक्षा देने में समस्या आई। 45 छात्र तो परीक्षा दे ही नहीं पाए। उनका कहना था कि जब तक सिस्टम को ठीक नहीं कर पा रहा है तो जनरल प्रमोशन देना चाहिए। पहली बार ली जा रही ऑनलाइन परीक्षा आईटीआई के प्राचार्य नवीन गायकवाड़ का कहना था कि कोविड संकट के चलते पहली बार ऑनलाइन परीक्षा ली जा रही है। इसे कराने वाली राष्ट्रीय संस्था एनसीबीटी को इसका अनुभव नहीं था। कई छात्रों की फीस जमा नहीं हो पा रही है। वरिष्ठ स्तर पर इस समस्या को बताया जा चुका है। अब देखना है कि उसका निराकरण हो पाता है या नहीं।

