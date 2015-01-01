पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानलेवा हमला:पैसे के लेनदेन में पिता को कमरे में बंद किया, बेटे पर तलवार से हमला

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • बजरंगगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के बरखेड़ा गांव में हत्या का प्रयास

बजरंगगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के बरखेड़ा गांव में पिता-पुत्र पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया। मुश्किल से इन्हें ग्रामीणों ने बचाया। आरोपी अपने घर से तलवार, लाठी निकाल कर लाए और फरियादी पक्ष पर टूट पड़े। फरियादी प्रदुमन सिंह धाकड़ ने बताया कि गांव में ही रहने वाले बादल धाकड़, कान्हा, भोला और सोनू ने हमला किया है। दरअसल फरियादी के पिता सनमान सिंह आरोपी के यहां अपने पैसे लेने गए थे, इसके बाद ही विवाद हुआ। प्रदुमन ने बताया कि उनके पिता को आरोपियों ने घर में बंद कर दिया। इस सूचना पर जब वह और उसका छोटा भाई पिता को लेकर आने लगे तो पीछे से हमला किया गया। आरोपी तलवार लेकर पीछे पड़ गए। पिता के छाती पर आरोपी कान्हा बैठ गया। यह विवाद काफी देर तक चला। फरियादी पक्ष के ही लोगों में से एक ने आखिरी में वीडियो बना ली। जिसमें आरोपी मारपीट करते हुए दिख रहे हैं।
घर छोड़कर भागा परिवार : इस वारदात के बाद आरोपी महिलाओं और बच्चे सहित घर छोड़कर भाग निकले हैं। इनकी तलाश में पुलिस जुटी हुई है। विवाद की वजह लेनदेन है। फरियादी पक्ष को आरोपी पक्ष से अपने पैसे लेने हैं। लेकिन वह इसे लौटा नहीं रहे, मांगने पर यह हमला किया गया।

