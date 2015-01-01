पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुराने रिकॉर्ड टूटे:पीजी कॉलेज में पहली बार एडमिशन 6000 के पार

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • अकेले बीए में 3 हजार से ज्यादा प्रवेश, अभी भी 23 नवंबर तक छात्र-छात्राओं के पास आखिरी मौका

कोरोनाकाल में स्कूल-कॉलेज भले ही ठप पड़े हों लेकिन एडमिशन को लेकर जो जुनून दिख रहा है उसने पुराने सभी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए। अकेले पीजी कॉलेज में यूजी व पीजी प्रथम वर्ष के लिए 6 हजार एडमिशन हो चुके हैं।
इनमें से 3 हजार से ज्यादा तो अकेले बीए संकाय में हुए हैं। अगर इसमें पहले से पढ़ रहे छात्रों की संख्या और जोड़ ली जाए तो यह आंकड़ा 12 हजार के आसपास पहुंच जाता है। इसमें अभी और इजाफा होगा, क्योंकि एडमिशन के पंचम चरण की प्रक्रिया 23 नवंबर तक चलेगी।
चुनावी वादे पर खुले बमोरी कॉलेज में 10 प्रवेश : पीजी कॉलेज ने जहां एडमिशन के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए तो वहीं बमोरी में इस साल से शुरू हुए डिग्री कॉलेज ने सबसे कम प्रवेश का रिकॉर्ड बना दिया। 200 सीट वाले इस कॉलेज में मात्र 10 एडमिशन हो पाए हैं। बीते कई सालों से बमोरी में कॉलेज खोलने का मुद्दा गरमाया रहा है। उपचुनाव में इस मुद्दे काे भुनाते हुए एक स्कूल की बिल्डिंग के चार कमरों में कॉलेज खोल दिया गया। पीजी कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. वीके तिवारी ने बताया कि इसमें सिर्फ 10 एडमिशन हुए हैं।
इतने एडमिशन क्यों : छात्रवृत्ति डॉ. तिवारी ने बताया कि बमोरी में कॉलेज खुलने के बाद भी छात्र गुना आ रहे हैं। इनमें से ज्यादातर कभी भी कॉलेज पढ़ने नहीं आएंगे। पर उन्हें छात्र आवास योजना का लाभ मिलेगा। अगर वे बमोरी कॉलेज में पढ़ते तो ऐसा नहीं होता। इसी वजह से आरोन, राघौगढ़, बीनागंज तक से छात्र यहां आकर एडमिशन लेते हैं। इन सभी कॉलेज में बीए संकाय है।
एडमिशन की सबसे लंबी प्रक्रिया : इस बार एडमिशन के लिए सबसे लंबी प्रक्रिया चली है। फिलहाल पांचवां चरण चल रहा है, जो 16 से 23 नवंबर तक चलेगा। बीते सालों के दौरान तीन चरणों में प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली जाती थी।
कम फीस : कोरोना काल में छात्रों का रुझान सरकारी कॉलेजों की ओर बढ़ा है। प्राइवेट कॉलेजों लायक फीस उनके पास नहीं है। वे बाहर एडमिशन नहीं ले रहे हैं। कोविड संकट के कारण बनी अनिश्चितता की वजह से वे घर के आसपास ही रहना चाहते हैं।

एडमिशन की स्थिति (12 नवंबर तक स्थिति)
कक्षा प्रवेशित छात्र
स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष 7964
पीजी डिप्लोमा 128
पीजी प्रथम सेमेस्टर 1609
नोट : इसमें सभी सकारी व गैर सरकारी कॉलेजों के आंकड़े शामिल हैं।

