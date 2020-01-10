पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तलघर:शहर में पहली बार बिना अनुमति बन रहे तलघर का काम नपा ने रुकवाया

गुना13 घंटे पहले
  • नक्शे में तलघर का कोई प्रावधान नहीं था, सीएमओ ने 4 निर्माण निरस्त किए

शहर में पहली बार ऐसे भवन निर्माण पर रोक लगाई गई है जिनके यहां बिना अनुमति तलघर बनाए जा रहे थे। नपा सीएमओ तेज सिंह ने सोमवार को ऐसे 4 मामलों में भवन निर्माण अनुमति निरस्त कर दी। शहर में अवैध रूप से बन रहे तलघरों पर कलेक्टर की सख्ती के बाद पहली बार नपा की ओर से इस तरह की कार्रवाई हुई है। नपा के असिस्टेंट इंजीनियर और बिल्डिंग ऑफिसर देवेंद्र धाकड़ ने इन मामलों की जांच के बाद प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत किया था।

इन भवन मालिकों ने जो नक्शा पास कराया था, उसमें तलघर का कोई प्रावधान नहीं था। इसके बावजूद वे इसे बना रहे थे। श्री धाकड़ ने बताया कि जिन लोगों की निर्माण अनुमति पर रोक लगाई गई है, उनमें रिहान मोहम्मद कुर्रेशी निवासी बायपास रोड गुना, अनिल पत्नी राजकुमार रघुवंशी निवासी अशोकनगर रोड वार्ड क्रमांक 31, संजय शोभवानी, हेमंतदास शोभवानी निवासी एबी रोड वार्ड क्रमांक 20 व अरविंद सिंह सूद पुत्र क्रपान सिंह सूद निवासी एबी रोड वार्ड क्रमांक 20 शामिल हैं। इनमें अरविंद सूद के निर्माण को लेकर पहले ही काफी उठा पटक चल रही थी। इंदौर नाके पास वाली यह जमीन 2015 से ही चर्चाओं में हैं।

अभी भी कई निर्माण जारी

कई निर्माण अभी भी जारी हैं। इनमें एक तो शहर के सबसे व्यस्त इलाके यानि पुराने बस स्टैंड के सामने हैं। यहां तो तलघर के निर्माण के दौरान एक बैंक की दीवार तक गिर गई थी और एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया था। अभी भी वहां खुलेआम काम जारी है। इसी तरह नयापुरा में ममता डेयरी के पास एक बिल्डिंग में तो 40 फीट गहराई तक खुदाई करके तलघर बनाया जा रहा है।

