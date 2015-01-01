पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विशेष अनुमति मिली:पहली बार सहकारी बैंक की सोसायटी नकद में बेचेगी यूरिया

गुना34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नानाखेड़ी स्थित खाद वितरण केन्द्र पर लगी किसानों की भीड़।
  • अभी तक सिर्फ सदस्य किसानों को ऋण के रूप में वितरण करने का था अधिकार

किसानों को अब उनके गांव के आसपास की सहकारी सोसायटी से ही खाद मिल सकेगा। कोविड संकट और विपणन संघ के गोदामों पर हो रही बेतहाशा भीड़ को देखते हुए कलेक्टर कुमार पुरुषोत्तम ने राज्य सरकार से विशेष अनुमति के तहत यह व्यवस्था करवाई है। अभी 11 सोसायटियों को इस तरह खाद वितरण का अधिकार दिया गया है। वहीं वितरण संघ के माध्यम से पहले ही 10 समितियों से यह वितरण हो रहा है। यानी अब कुल 21 समितियों से खाद वितरित की जाएगी।

पहले क्या समस्या थी : दरअसल सहकारी बैंक की सोसायटियों से उन्हीं किसानों को खाद बीज मिलता है, जो उनके सदस्य हों। ओर सदस्य वही किसान हो सकते हैं जिनका बहीखाता सही हो। समस्या यह है कि सोसायटियों के ज्यादातर सदस्य किसान डिफाल्टर रहते हैं। इसलिए उन्हें उधार पर खाद-बीज नहीं मिलते। वहीं इन समितियों को नकद आधार पर वितरण की अनुमति नहीं रहती। अब 11 समितियों को इस दुविधा से मुक्ति मिल गई है।

इन समितियों को नकद वितरण की अनुमति : विकासखण्‍ड गुना अंतर्गत प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी संस्‍था नानाखेड़ी तथा प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी संस्‍था म्याना, विकासखंड बमोरी में प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी संस्था झागर तथा प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी संस्था विशनवाडा, विकासखण्‍ड राघौगढ़ में प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी संस्था जामनेर, प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी संस्था मधुसूदनगढ़ तथा प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी संस्था राघौगढ़, विकासखंड चांचौड़ा में प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी संस्था कुंभराज तथा प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी संस्था चांचौड़ा एवं आरोन मंे प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी संस्था पनवाडीहाट ।

क्या करना होगा
कलेक्टर ने बताया कि इन समितियों को एक बार में 50 टन यूरिया दिया जाएगा। बदले में उन्हें उक्त खाद की कीमत का चेक देना होगा। यह खाद बेचने के बाद वे विपणन संघ को भुगतान करने के बाद फिर से 50 टन यूरिया ले सकती हैं। इस तरह जब तक वे चाहें इस वितरण व्यवस्था में शामिल हो सकती हैं। किसानों को एक बार में 20 कट्‌टे दिए जाने का का प्रावधान है। इस बार पीओएस मशीन में जो सॉफ्टवेयर है, उसमें यह व्यवस्था पहले से ही फीड है। इसलिए ज्यादा या कम खाद मिलने का सवाल ही नहीं उठ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें