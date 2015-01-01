पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस:आज से तीन दिन तक बाजार में वाहनों की आवाजाही बंद

गुनाएक घंटा पहले
  • आज धनतेरस, दीपावली और रूप चतुर्दशी एक साथ 14 को

गुरुवार को धनतेरस से दीपावली सीजन की शुरूआत होगी। 14 नवंबर तक के यह तीन दिन बाजार के लिए अहम रहेंगे। इस बार रूप चतुर्दशी और दीपावली एक साथ मनाई जाएंगी। हालांकि बीते दो दिन से बाजार में गहमा गहमी बढ़ गई है। बुधवार को रात 10 बजे तक मार्केट में जोरदार भीड़ रही। बाजार में भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए ट्रैफिक प्लान बनाया गया है। इसके तहत बाजारों में दो पहिया व चार पहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश पर अंकुश रहेगा। इसी तरह ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों को नानाखेड़ी पर ही रोका जाएगा। यह रहेगा ट्रैफिक प्लान : ट्रॉफिक सूबेदार राधा बल्लभ गुर्जर ने बताया की त्यौहार को देखते हुए बाजार में लक्ष्मीगंज तिराहे से टू व्हीलर और फोर व्हीलर वाहनों का बाजार में जाना बंद कर दिया जाएगा।वहीं निचले बाजार पोस्ट आफिस से भी टू व्हीलर और फोर व्हीलर वाहनों का बाजार में आना बंद रहेगा। धनतेरस से दीपावली तक बाजार को व्हीकल फ्री रखा जाएगा।इसी तरह ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से आने वाले लोग जो ट्रेक्टर-ट्रॉली से शहर में आते हैं। जिनके कारण तेलघानी चौराहे पर जाम की स्थिति बनती हैं उनको नानाखेड़ी पर ही रोक दिया जाएगा। उसी तरह आरोन से आने वाले वाहनों को भी मारुति शो रूम के सामने से ही आने-जाने का रास्ता चालू रहेगा। बीजी रोड़ आरओबी से कोई भी ट्रेक्टर-ट्रॉली को बजरंगगढ़ साईड नहीं जाने दिया जाएगा।

