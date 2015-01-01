पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवैध कटाई:चार माह पहले हमले में घायल व्यक्ति ने दम तोड़ा फतेहगढ़ में पुलिस तैनात

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फतेहगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के डोबरा और बीलखेड़ा गांव में वन भूमि पर जंगल की अवैध कटाई को लेकर 4 माह पहले हुए विवाद मामले में घायल व्यक्ति की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। जैसे ही यह सूचना फतेहगढ़ में फैली तो मृतक के रिश्तेदारों में नाराजगी छा गई। उधर पुलिस भी सक्रिय हो गई, ताकि इस दौरान पैदा होने वाली स्थितियों को संभाला जा सके। मृतक के भाई फारुख खान का आरोप है कि पुलिस ने अब तक किसी भी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं की हैं, जबकि हमला हमारे पक्ष पर हुआ था और पुलिस ने क्रास प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया। आरोप हैं कि भील समुदाय के कुछ लोगों ने वन भूमि पर कब्जा करने के लिए विवाद किया, फिर दबाव बनाकर उल्टा प्रकरण दर्ज करवा दिया। इस मामले में पुलिस ने बद्री भील, कान्हा सहित 11 नामजद और अज्ञात 200 लोगों पर हत्या के प्रयास, बलवा की धारा में प्रकरण दर्ज किया था। वहीं भील पक्ष के वर सिंह, बड़ी, दौलत आदि भी घायल हुए थे।
उग्र भीड़ नियंत्रण के लिए हवा में चलाई भी पुलिस ने गोलियां : यह विवाद 18 जुलाई को हुआ था, डोबरा गांव में फरियादी फारुख की भूमि हैं, इससे ही लगी वन भूमि भी है। इस पर कुछ लोगों ने कब्जे की कोशिश की। इसी बात को लेकर फारुख ने रोका, तो विवाद गहरा गया। इसी दौरान दोनों पक्ष में जमकर विवाद हुआ था, गोफन से भी पत्थर बरसाए गए थे। वहीं इस दौरान हथियार से भी हमला हुआ। हमले में एक पक्ष के करामत, जफर, तबरेज, फिरोज, मुज्फफर, मुश्ताक, मुनावर, जिगर समेत 10 लोग घायल थे। दूसरे पक्ष के वर सिंह, बड़ी, दौलतराम व अमर सिंह को चोटें आई थी। हमले में घायल मुज्फफर को इंदौर में तभी से इलाज चल रहा था। जिसकी शुक्रवार सुबह मौत हो गई। कानून व्यवस्था न बिगड़े, इसके लिए फतेहगढ़ में पुलिस लगाई गई। वहीं परिजनों को भी भरोसा दिलाया कि निष्पक्ष कार्रवाई होगी।
डायरी मंगाई है धारा बढ़ाई जाएगी : एसपी राजेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि हमने डायरी और पूरा रिकॉर्ड मंगाया है। आरोपियों पर हत्या की धारा बढ़ाकर गिरफ्तारी भी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें