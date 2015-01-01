पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर में धुंध:नमी की वजह से दिनभर छाई रही धुंध, पारा फिर 300 के नीचे

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • धुंध के कारण सूरज की तपन भी कम

शहर में धुंध की वजह से लगातार दूसरे दिन अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री के नीचे ही रहा। हालांकि बुधवार को इसमें एक डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ और यह 29.2 पर पहुंच गया। रात के तापमान में भी वृद्धि दर्ज की गई। दो दिन तक 12 डिग्री के दायरे में रहने के बाद यह फिर 13.6 पर पहुंच गया। मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि ग्वालियर चंबल संभाग में इस सीजन में लगातार धुंध बनी हुई है। इसकी वजह है नमी का स्तर बहुत ज्यादा होना। बुधवार को यह 65 फीसदी रिकॉर्ड हुई, जबकि एक दिन पहले यह 61 थी। वहीं हवा की रफ्तार भी बहुत ज्यादा नहीं है।
आगे क्या : दो-तीन दिन बढ़ा रह सकता है पारा
आने वाले दो-तीन दिन तापमान बढ़ा रह सकता है। इसकी वजह यह है कि 12 नवंबर से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय हो सकता है। इसका असर दो-तीन दिन रहेगा। इसकी वजह से उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी व बारिश हो सकती है। बाद में वहां से आने वाली ठंडी हवा के कारण अंचल में रात व दिन का तापमान नीचे आने की संभावना है।

