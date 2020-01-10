पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:होम आइसोलेट 25 कोरोना संक्रमितों के कचरे काे उठाने का इंतजाम नहीं, कोई सड़क तो कोई नाली में फेंक रहा

गुना13 घंटे पहले
  • आईसीएमआर की गाइड लाइन में बड़ी खामी... कचरा निपटान का कोई नियम नहीं
  • निगरानी का सिस्टम तगड़ा... चार व्यक्तियों की तबीयत बिगड़ी तो तुरंत अस्पताल ले अाए

कोरोना का फैलाव रोकने के लिए जारी गाइड लाइन में कई खामियां हैं। यही वजह है कि जो कोरोना पॉजिटिव होम आइसोलेट हैं , उनके घर से निकलने वाले कचरे के निष्पादन के लिए कोई प्लानिंग ही नहीं की है। पॉजिटिव व्यक्ति अपने घर से निकले वाले कचरे को सड़क पर ही फेंक देते हैं, जो आस-पड़ोस के लोगों को कभी भी खतरे में डाल सकता है।

सीएमएचओ पी बुनकर का कहना है कि होम आइसोलेट संक्रमितों के घर का कचरा का निपटारा कैसे हो? इसके लिए अब तक कोई गाइड लाइन नहीं आई है। जबकि जानकारों का कहना है कि ये कचरा सड़कों पर नहीं आना चाहिए। मवेशी इसे खा सकते हैं। वहीं बिना सुरक्षा इंतजामों के शहर की सड़कों की सफाई करने वाला अमला भी संकट में घिर सकता है। जिले में 25 संक्रमित होम आइसोलेट हैं।

दोनों मजबूर... सीएमएचओ बोले इसके निपटारे के लिए गाइड लाइन में कोई दिशा-निर्देश नहीं है, काेरोना संक्रमितों का कहना-हम क्या करें, रात के अंधेरे में घर से बाहर ही फेंकना पड़ता है

तीन उदाहरण... कोरोना संक्रमिताें से जानिए कि क्या उनकी मजबूरी है जो वे सड़क पर कचरा डालते हैं

1. शहर के कर्नलगंज क्षेत्र में निकले कोरोना पॉजिटिव एक व्यक्ति से जब चर्चा की तो उन्होंने बताया कि घर में रहकर उन्होंने कोविड की पूरी गाइड लाइन का पालन किया। वह पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हैं। जब उसने पूछा कि कचरा निपटारे के लिए क्या किया? तो बताया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी थी। अपने खाने-पीने में बर्तनों की जगह डिस्पोजेवल ग्लास, प्लेट इस्तेमाल की। इन्हें सुबह सफाई कर्मचारी को दे दी जाती थीं। अलग से कोई इंतजाम नहीं था।

2. शहर के हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलोनी में भी एक संक्रमित व्यक्ति की घर पर ही देखभाल चल रही है, गाइड लाइन के तहत पूरे घर को कंटेनमेंट जोन बना दिया जाता है। ऐसी स्थिति में घर से न तो संक्रमित बाहर आ सकते हैं और न ही अटेंडर। घर से निकलने वाले कचरे को सड़क पर ही फेंकना मजबूरी है। संक्रमित ने बताया कि एक प्लास्टिक की थैली में बंद कर सारी सामग्री सड़क पर डाल देते हैं। यह रात में प्रक्रिया करते हैं, सुबह सफाई कर्मचारी ले जाते हैं।

3. शहर के दुर्गाकाॅलोनी में भी संक्रमित होम आइसोलेट हैं, इनके पास भी कचरे निष्पादन के लिए कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। इस वजह से सड़क और नाली के अलावा इसे कहां फेंके, कोई जगह ही नहीं है। हनुमान कालोनी सहित जिले में कई क्षेत्र में संक्रमितों की घर पर ही देखभाल की जा रही है। लेकिन घर से निकलने वाला कचरा सड़क पर डालने के अलावा कोई इंतजाम नहीं है। कई लोग इसे जलाकर भी नष्ट कर देते हैं।

बेतुकी बात...सीएमएचओ बोले-नाली में बह जाता है संक्रमण

सीएमएचओ पी बुनकर से जब सवाल किया कि संक्रमितों के घर से निकले वाले कचरे के निपटारे के क्या इंतजाम हैं तो बोले गाइड लाइन में इसका कोई जिक्र नहीं है। जब उनसे पूछा गया कि सड़क पर कचरा डाला जाता है तो बोले ऐसे कोई चीज घर से नहीं निकलती, जो सड़क पर आए। संक्रमित के नहाने, कपड़े धोने का पानी तो नाली में बह जाता है। बता दें कि ज्यादातर होम आइसोलेट परिवार डिस्पोजेबल ग्लास, प्लेट का उपयोग करते हैं, खाने की सामग्री भी बचती है, जिसे सड़क पर डाला जाता है।

ठीक होने का कोई सबूत नहीं... होम आइसोलेट के बाद बिना जांच डिस्चार्ज

होम आइसोलेट मरीजों के डिस्चार्ज का कोई सबूत नहीं दिया जाता है। सीएमएचओ पी बुनकर ने बताया कि हम इन मरीजों को अंतिम कोरोना जांच नहीं कराते हैं, क्योंकि यह वह मरीज होते हैं जो पहले से ही खतरे से बाहर हैं। 14 दिन की अवधि पूरी होने पर अगर लक्षण नहीं है तो इन्हें पूर्णत: स्वस्थ माना जाता है। अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों को तो डिस्चार्ज पर्चा मिलता है, लेकिन होम आइसोलेट वाले को यह नहीं दिया जाता है। जिले भर में 13 से ज्यादा होम आइसोलेट मरीज डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं।

14 पॉजिटिव मिले ,1 की मौत

जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या अब 653 हो चुकी है। सोमवार को 14 नए मामले सामने आए। इसमें शहर की गढ़ा कालोनी, वार्ड नंबर 33, सिसौदिया कालोनी, भुल्लनपुरा, दुर्गाकालोनी, हरीनंदन काॅलोनी, सुभाष कालोनी, सदर बाजार के पॉजिटिव केस निकले। राघौगढ़, बमोरी, बीनागंज में भी मामले सामने आए। वहीं जिला अस्पताल से शिवपुरी रेफर किए गए बुजुर्ग की शिवपुरी मेडिकल में मौत हो गई।

सुबह-शाम वीडियो कॉलिंग से निगरानी: होम आइसोलेट मरीजों की निगरानी के लिए जिला स्तर पर कोविड कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर स्थापित किया गया है। यहां 24 घंटे स्वास्थ्य अमले की मौजूदगी रहती है। घर पर रहने वाले मरीजों की सुबह-शाम वीडियो कॉलिंग के माध्यम से खैर-खबर ली जाती है। होम आइसोलेट मरीजों के पास थर्मामीटर, ऑक्सीजन सेज्यूरेशन के उपकरण होते हैं। वीडियो कॉलिंग से ही इन तंत्रों पर मरीज का तापमान, ऑक्सीजन की स्थिति आदि देखी जाती है।

