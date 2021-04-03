पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंसर दिवस:यदि समय पर हो जांच, तो जीती जा सकती है कैंसर के खिलाफ जंग

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर थीम ‘ मैं हूं और मैं रहूंगा’ पर आयोजित हुई कार्यशाला
  • कोलपोस्कोपी,क्रायोथेरेपी की भी चिकित्सालय में मिल रही है सुविधा

जिले में विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर जिला अस्पताल में एक कार्यशाला आयोजित की गई। जिसके माध्यम से जन सामान्य को कैंसर के सामान्य लक्षण एवं बचाव के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. पी बुनकर ने बताया कि हर साल दुनियाभर में कैंसर से बचाव और उसके प्रति जागरूकता पैदा करने के उद्देश्य से 4 फरवरी को विश्व कैंसर दिवस मनाया जाता है।

इस साल विश्व कैंसर दिवस की थीम है “मैं हूं और मैं रहूंगा” है। यह थीम साल 2019 से 2021 तक यानि तीन साल के लिए रखी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कैंसर कई तरह के होते हैं, लेकिन जो केस सबसे ज्यादा सामने आते हैं उनमें स्तन कैंसर, सर्वाइकल कैंसर, पेट का कैंसर, ब्लड कैंसर, गले का कैंसर, गर्भाशय का कैंसर, अंडाशय का कैंसर, प्रोस्टेट (पौरुष ग्रंथि) कैंसर, मस्तिष्क का कैंसर, लिवर (यकृत) कैंसर, बोन कैंसर, मुंह का कैंसर और फेफड़ों का कैंसर शामिल है। देश में प्रमुख तीन प्रकार के कैंसर सर्वाधिक है। इसमें मुंह, बच्चेदानी और स्तन प्रमुख हैं।

कार्यक्रम में 1100 महिलाओं की स्क्रीनिंग
जिले में सर्वाइकल कैंसर की जांच के लिए 1100 महिलाओं की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है साथ ही जिला चिकित्सालय में कोलपोस्कोपी और क्रायोथेरेपी की सुविधा भी प्रदान की जा रही है। कार्यक्रम के दौरान जिला महामारी विज्ञानी सत्येंद्र रघुवंशी ने बताया गया कि क्षेत्र में कैंसर के संभावित रोगियों की पहचान कर उनकी जांच की जाना बहुत ही आवश्यक है। जांच के माध्यम से ही हम कैंसर रोगियों की पहचान कर उन्हें समय पर उपचार उपलब्ध करा सकते हैं। उक्त अवसर पर जिला टीवी अधिकारी डॉ. आरएस राजपूत द्वारा कैंसर के संबंध में कई जानकारी दी गई।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एचव्ही जैन बोले- कैंसर का उपचार आसान और आज संभव भी
कैंसर की स्थिति में यदि जल्दी पहचान कर ली जाए तो कैंसर का उपचार आसान तथा संभव है। कार्यक्रम के दौरान सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एचव्ही जैन ने बताया कि कैंसर की प्राथमिक जांच सभी स्वास्थ संस्थाओं पर उपलब्ध है। कैंसर संबंधित लक्षण होने पर कोई भी व्यक्ति अस्पताल आकर जांच करा सकता है।

जिला चिकित्सालय में भी यह सारी जांचें निशुल्क उपलब्ध है। कार्यक्रम के दौरान कैंसर नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. वीरेंद्र रघुवंशी द्वारा कैंसर रोग से संबंधित उपचार के बारे बताते हुए कहा कि जिला चिकित्सालय में कीमोथेरेपी की सेवाएं उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि कैंसर रोग से बचाव जागरूकता से ही संभव है। यदि समय पर जांच करवा ली जाए तो कैंसर की पहचान शीघ्र की जा सकती है । इस अवसर पर चाई संस्था के जिला समन्वयक अल्ताफ अली ने बताया कि जिले के सभी सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र एवं प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर प्रमुख तीनों कैंसर मुख, स्तन और गर्भाशय के कैंसर की जांच की सुविधाएं उपलब्ध है।

