पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान:अगर पीड़ित की पत्नी चाहेगी तो उसे सरकारी सेवा मेें लिया जाएगा

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उकावद में शुक्रवार रात जिंदा जलाए गए बंधुआ सहरिया युवक के घर पहुंचे सीएम ने बच्चों को दुलारा
  • पत्रकारों से बोले सीएम- एसटी वर्ग के लोगों से अवैध कर्ज की वसूली का दबाव बनाने वालों को 3 साल तक की सजा होगी

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा है कि प्रदेश में अनुसूचित जाति के गरीब लोगों पर अवैध रूप से लादे गए सभी कर्ज माफ हो गए हैं। हमने अपने कार्यकाल में ऐसा कानून विधानसभा में पेश कर दिया था। सोमवार को उकावद में पत्रकारों से चर्चा के दौरान उन्होंने यह बात कही। शुक्रवार रात को यहां जिस बंधुआ सहरिया युवक को जिंदा जला दिया गया था, वे उसके परिवार से मिलने गए थे।

उनके साथ प्रदेश के पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया भी मौजूद थे। सीएम ने कहा कि बिना लाइसेंस वाले कथित साहूकारों द्वारा एसटी वर्ग को दिए गए तमाम कर्ज स्वत: माफ हो गए हैं। इसके बावजूद अगर कोई उन पर वसूली का दबाव डालता है तो वे इसकी पुलिस को शिकायत करें। कानून में ऐसे लोगों पर जुर्माना और 3 साल तक की सजा का प्रावधान है। उन्होंने कहा कि गरीब आदिवासी समुदाय के लोगों को विपरीत परिस्थितियों में कर्ज लेना पड़ता है। कर्ज देने वाले अवैध साहूकार उनसे मनमाना ब्याज वसूलते हैं। उनकी सम्पत्तियों पर कब्जा कर लेते हैं। गरीब तबके लोगों के संरक्षण के लिए हम विधानसभा में कानून ला चुके हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश के सभी कलेक्टर व एसपी को इस कानून के सख्ती से क्रियान्वयन के निर्देश जारी किए जा रहे हैं।
मृतक की पत्नी बोली : आरोपी इतना काम कराता था कि रोटी खाने की फुर्सत भी नहीं थी
उकावद में जिंदा जलाए गए सहरिया युवक को प्रशासन ने बंधुआ मजदूर नहीं माना है। वहीं उनकी पत्नी रामसुखी ने सीएम को बताया कि उनके पति से दिन-रात काम कराया जाता था। वह रात-रातभर जागकर खेत में पानी देते थे। रोटी खाने तक की फुर्सत नहीं मिल पाती थी। उन्होंने कहा कि पांच हजार के लिए उनके पति को जिंदा जला दिया गया। उन्होंने आरोपी को फांसी दिए जाने की मांग की। इस पर सीएम ने आश्वासन दिया कि पूरा न्याय किया जाएगा।

मृतक के परिजनों से सीएम ने किए यह वादे

  • जिला पंचायत सीईओ को निर्देश दिए कि आउट ऑफ वे जाकर पीड़ित को पक्का मकान बनाकर दिया जाए।
  • परिवार को एससी-एसटी एक्ट के प्रावधान के मुताबिक 4.12 लाख मिल चुके हैं इतने ही बाद में मिलेंगेे। संबल योजना से भी 4 लाख रुपए मिलेंगे।
  • पीड़ित को पत्नी (अगर परिवार चाहेगा तो) को सरकारी सेवा में लिया जाएगा।
  • परिवार को 6 माह तक हर माह 5 हजार रुपए गुजारा भत्ता मिलेगा।
  • दोनों बच्चों की शिक्षा का पूरा इंतजाम किया जाएगा, फिलहाल गांव में ही नियम मुताबिक एडमिशन

आरोपी पक्ष ने भी दिया ज्ञापन, दावा : खुद आग लगाई युवक ने

इस दौरान आरोपी पक्ष की ओर से भी सीएम को ज्ञापन दिया गया। परिवार का दावा है कि विजय सहरिया ने खुद को आग लगाई थी। वह शराब के लिए पैसे मांग रहा था। इसी को लेकर विवाद हुआ और उसने खुद को आग लगा ली। उनका यहां तक कहना है कि विजय ने अपने परिवार की वजह से आग लगाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें