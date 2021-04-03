पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:भागवत में पहले गोवर्धन की पूजा कर उसका महत्व बताया फिर सुनाई कथा

गुना2 घंटे पहले
गोवर्धन का अर्थ है गौ संवर्धन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने गोवर्धन पर्वत मात्र इसीलिए उठाया था, कि पृथ्वी पर फैली बुराइयों का अंत केवल प्रकृति एवं गौ संवर्धन से ही हो सकता है। यह उद्गार नत्थूखेड़ी गणेश मंदिर गुना में चल रही श्रीमदभागवत कथा में पांचवें दिन गुरुवार को कथावाचक पं. कमलकिशोर शास्त्री ने व्यक्त किए।

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर हम बिना कर्म करे फल की प्राप्ति चाहेंगे तो वह कभी नहीं मिलेगा, कर्म तो हमें करना ही होगा। कथा व्यास ने गोवर्धन पूजा की दिव्य कथा विस्तार पूर्वक सुनाई। जिसे सुनकर श्रद्धालु भक्त भाव विभोर हो गए। कथा व्यास ने बाल कृष्ण की अनेकों बाल लीलाओं का वर्णन करने के पश्चात गोवर्धन पूजा एवं इन्द्र के मान मर्दन की कथा विस्तार से सुनाई।

गोवर्धन पर्वत की कथा सुनाते हुए कहा कि इंद्र के कुपित होने पर श्रीकृष्ण ने गोवर्धन उठा लिया था। इसमें ब्रजवासियों ने भी अपना-अपना सहयोग दिया। श्रीकृष्ण ने ब्रजवासियों की रक्षा के लिए राक्षसों का अंत किया तथा ब्रजवासियों को पुरानी चली आ रही सामाजिक कुरीतियों को मिटाने एवं निष्काम कर्म के जरिए अपना जीवन सफल बनाने का उपदेश दिया।

उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि जहां सत्य एवं भक्ति का समन्वय होता है, वहां भगवान का आगमन अवश्य होता है। गाय माता की सेवा एवं महत्व को समझाते हुए बताया कि प्रत्येक हिन्दू परिवार में गाय की सेवा अवश्य होनी चाहिए। क्योंकि गाय में 33 करोड़ देवी-देवताओं का वास होता है। गाय का दूध अमृत के समान बताया।

