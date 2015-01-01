पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के 1000 मरीज:सात माह लगे पहले 500 पॉजिटिव आने में, अगले 500 दो माह में ही बढ़ गए

गुना4 घंटे पहले
सोमवार को कोराेना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1000 पार हो गया। खास बात यह है कि पहला 500 का आंकड़ा सितंबर माह के दौरान पार हुआ था। जबकि अगले 500 मरीज बीते दो माह से भी कम समय में आ गए। मार्च से अगस्त तक 343 केस हुए थे। 10 सितंबर के आसपास 500 का आंकड़ा पार हुआ।

उसके बाद अगले 500 मरीज आने में महज 2 माह का वक्त लगा। इस दौरान सबसे ज्यादा 402 केस सितंबर में रिपोर्ट हुए। वहीं अक्टूबर में अचानक मरीजों की संख्या गिरकर 161 रह गई। नवंबर में अचानक संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर आई और 9 दिन में ही 50 से ज्यादा केस रिपोर्ट हो गए।
अब गांव में खतरा बढ़ा
सोमवार को जो रिपोर्ट आईं उनमें गुना का सिर्फ एक केस, बांसखेड़ी से सामने आया। इसके अलावा सभी 13 केस छोटे कस्बों व गांव से आए हैं। शहरी इलाकों में गुना के अलावा सिर्फ एक केस आरोन के वार्ड क्रमांक 12 का है। बाकी पनवाड़ी हाट से दो, मारकीमऊ से 2, मधुसूदनगढ़ से 2 और जामनेर के तहत परेवा, पाटन से 1-1 केस आया। एक केस जामनेर थाने का भी है।

