सर्वे:मकान मालिक का परिवार, पटवारी किराएदार और खुद की पत्नी पाॅजिटिव निकली तो पति दो बच्चों को लेकर लापता

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मधुसूदनगढ़ में एक साथ 12 मामले सामने आने के बाद संक्रमितों के आसपास के 100 घरों में जाएगा स्वास्थ्य दल

मधुसूदनगढ़ में बुधवार को एक परिवार के 6 सदस्य के संक्रमित मिलने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग हरकत में आ गया। संबंधित व्यक्ति के घर पर पहुंचकर जांच शुरू की तो वहां पर किराए से दो पटवारी भी रहते थे। इनकी जांच कराई तो एक पॉजिटिव निकला। यह बात भी सामने आई है कि इस घर में एक अन्य परिवार भी किराए से रहता है लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। वहीं किराएदार संक्रमित महिला को भर्ती कर दिया है, लेकिन उसका पति बच्चों को लेकर गायब है। इसे तलाशने के लिए एसडीएम राघौगढ़ ने निर्देश दिए हैं। अक्टूबर में पहली बार एक परिवार में इतने ज्यादा लोग संक्रमित मिले हैं, इससे साफ होता है कि कोरोना फिर से अपना रंग दिखा सकता है। कलेक्टर कुमार पुरुषोत्तम ने सीएमएचओ को निर्देश दिए हैं कि तत्काल सर्वे किया जाए, उधर स्वास्थ्य दल भी क्षेत्र में पहुंचा। गुरुवार शाम तक 30 घरों का सर्वे हो चुका है। संक्रमित के आसपास 100 घरों में जांच होनी है। महिला संक्रमित, पति बच्चों को लेकर लापता: मधुसूदनगढ़ में एक शिक्षक का पूरा परिवार संक्रमित निकला था, इस शिक्षक ने अपने घर में कई रूम किराए पर लगा रखे हैं। एक महिला भी किराए से रहती थी, जो संक्रमित निकली तो जैसे ही पति को यह जानकारी लगी तो वह अपने दोनों बच्चों को लेकर गायब हो गया है।

हिस्ट्री : शिक्षक के संपर्क में 30 लोग आए: स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने शिक्षक के संपर्क में आने वालों की जानकारी जुटाई है। इनकी संख्या 30 के लगभग है। क्योंकि यह परिवार किराना दुकान भी चलाता था। कई लोगों को सामान बेचा था, जो सीधे संपर्क में आए हैं, उनकी जानकारी जुटा ली गई है। शिक्षक का कहना है कि चुनाव ड्यूटी प्रशिक्षण में गुना गया था, वहां भी कई लोगों से मिला। लेकिन प्रशिक्षण में शामिल लोगों की जांच को लेकर अब तक कोई प्लान तैयार नहीं किया है। इससे संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ सकता है।

100 घरों में होगी जांच
कलेक्टर के निर्देश के बाद एसडीएम राघौगढ़, सीएमएचओ पी बुनकर, रोग निगरानी समिति के प्रभारी सत्येंद्र रघुवंशी और डाटा मैनेजर अशोक सेनी मधुसूदनगढ़ पहुंचे। बीएमओ मुकेश शर्मा से चर्चा की। उन्होंने बताया कि कस्बा क्षेत्र में कोरोना काल में 721 के सैंपल लिए थे, इसमें से 21 पॉजिटिव आए। नए मामले आने के बाद उनसे कहा है कि सर्वे कराएं। स्वास्थ्य दल मैदान में उतार दिया है। वहीं संक्रमित परिवार के आसपास रहने वाले 100 घरों में जांच होगी।

