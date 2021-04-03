पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खास दिन:लीड बैंक मैनेजर आज मुनि रूप में पहली बार आएंगे शहर

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2019 में उन्होंने परिवार व शहर छोड़कर दीक्षा ले ली थी, अशोकनगर में हुआ है उनका जन्म

शुक्रवार का दिन शहर के लिए खास होगा। गुना में एक बैंक अधिकारी व गृहस्थ के रूप में लंबा सांसारिक जीवन जीने वाले पीके कठ्या एक दिगंबर जैन मुनि के रूप में शहर आएंगे। देर शाम तक वे कैंट पहुंचेंगे। शनिवार को सुबह शहर में उनकी भव्य आगवानी की जाएगी। उनके साथ उनके गुरू आचार्यश्री वर्धमान सागरजी (दक्षिण) के साथ 13 अन्य मुनिराज एवं एक ऐलकश्री भी होंगे।

मई 2019 में उन्होंने सांसारिक जीवन को अंतिम विदा दी थी। इन अंतिम दिनों के दौरान वे अपने परिवार के हर सदस्य से मिले। उनकी शानदार शोभायात्रा भी निकाली गई। 20 मई 2019 को उन्होंने अपनी कर्मभूमि यानि गुना को छोड़ दिया। अब लगभग दो साल बाद वे गुना आ रहे हैं। लोग उन्हें मुनिश्री गुणसागरजी महाराज के नाम से जानेंगे।

दीक्षा के बाद से ही निरंतर प्रवास पर
मुनिश्री गुणसागरजी महाराज के गृहस्थ जीवन के बड़े पुत्र संजय जैन कठ्या ने बताया कि ब्रह्मचारी पीके कठ्रया द्वारा 20 मई 2019 को गुना छोड़ दिया था। इसके बाद उन्हें 30 मई 2019 में महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर जिले की सिरोल तहसील के ग्राम कवठेसार के कम्भोज बाहुबली तीर्थक्षेत्र पर आचार्यश्री वर्धमान सागरजी महाराज ने जैनेश्वरी दीक्षा दी थी। इसके बाद से ही मुनिश्री निरंतर आचार्यश्री के सानिध्य में पैदल विहार कर कठिन साधना कर रहे हैं।

20 साल पहले ही सन्यास के बीज रोपित हो गए थे
मुनिश्री गुण सागरजी महाराज गृहस्थ जीवन में लीड बैंक अधिकारी रहे हैं। वर्ष 1999 में पंचकल्याणक महामहोत्सव में सपत्नीक भगवान के माता-पिता बने थे।

लंबे समय बाद गुना में बड़े मुनिसंघ का आगमन आज
लंबे समय बाद गुना में बड़े मुनिसंघ का आगमन हो रहा है। गुरुवार को मुनि संघ का मंगल विहार शाढ़ौरा से गुना की ओर हुआ। आचार्य संघ ने पदविहार करते हुए देर शाम जिले की सीमा में प्रवेश किया। गुरुवार को रात्रि विश्राम बेहटा घाट पर हुआ। आचार्यसंघ का मंगल प्रवेश शुक्रवार शाम गुना कैंट में संभावित है। वहीं 6 फरवरी को गुना में भव्य अगवानी होगी। एक भव्य जुलूस हनुमान चौराहे से निकलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें