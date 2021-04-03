पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब 411 ट्यूबवेल पर निर्भरता:कम बारिश, एनीकट में गेट नहीं लगने से 3 माह पहले ही सूखी सिंध, पानी सप्लाई में कटौती शुरू

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • मानसून सीजन में कोटे की 60 फीसदी ही हुई थी बारिश

इस साल पानी जरा संभलकर खर्च करें क्याेंकि 2020 के खराब मानसून सीजन और 10 साल बाद भी एनीकट की भंडारण क्षमता न बढ़ पाने की वजह से इस बार सिंध समय से 3 माह पहले ही सूख गई है। नतीजे में अब पानी की सप्लाई एक बार फिर ट्यूबवेल पर निर्भर हो जाएगी। इसके अलावा पानी की सप्लाई में भी कटौती की शुरूआत भी हो गई है। शहर में जलसप्लाई की अवधि औसतन 20 से 30 मिनट कम कर दी गई है।

वहीं नपा सीएमओ तेज सिंह का कहना है कि दो वजहों से पानी के लिए हाहाकार जैसी स्थिति नहीं बनेगी। एक तो 411 ट्यूबवेल से शहर में विभिन्न जगहों पर बनी पानी की टंकियों को भरा जाएगा। दूसरी बात यह है कि पानी की टंकियों से घरों तक सप्लाई के लिए इस बार बड़ा नेटवर्क है। शुक्रवार को 184 किमी लंबी पाइप लाइन का नेटवर्क का लोकार्पण हो रहा है। इससे शहर के सबसे दूरदराज वाले इलाकों तक हम सीधे टंकी से पानी की सप्लाई कर पाएंगे।

लेतलतीफी की इंतहा: 2011 में एनीकट बना, 2021 में लगेंगे गेट
एनीकट की जलभराव क्षमता का पूरा इस्तेमाल न होने की वजह से भी जलसंकट के हालात बन रहे हैं। 2011 में एनीकट बनकर तैयार हुआ था और 10 साल बाद भी इसमें गेट नहीं लग पाए। हालांकि सीएमओ का कहना है कि इस साल यह काम हो जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रारंभिक तैयारियां हो गई हैं। 15 दिन बाद इन्हें लगाने का काम भी शुरू हो जाएगा।

इसलिए हर बार किल्लत: 8 की जगह 3 मीटर पानी ही रुक रहा है
एनीकट में गेट न लगने की वजह से 8 की जगह 3 मीटर पानी ही रोका जा रहा है। बहरहाल इस साल गेट लगे तब भी 8 मीटर पानी नहीं रोका जा सकेगा। पहले साल 2 मीटर अतिरिक्त जलभराव क्षमता बढ़ाई जाएगी। इसके अगले दो साल डेढ़-डेढ़ मीटर क्षमता बढ़ेगी। यानि 2023 तक एनीकट में उसकी पूरी क्षमता का पानी रोका जा सकेगा।

इस बार दो नए इंतजाम से राहत मिलेगी
1. शहर में पाइप लाइन की लंबाई भी 3 गुना बढ़कर 254 किमी हुई
2. ट्यूबवेल से सीधे सप्लाई की जगह टंकियां भरेंगे

अमृत योजना: 184 किमी लंबी पाइप लाइन का लोकार्पण आज होगा
अमृत योजना के तहत 184 किमी लंबी पाइप लाइन का लोकार्पण शुक्रवार को होगा। सीएम द्वारा ई-लोकार्पण के माध्यम से यह कार्यक्रम होगा। नगर पालिका द्वारा उक्त कार्यक्रम के सीधे प्रसारण का इंतजाम जिला पंचायत के विश्राम भवन में किया गया है। यह प्रसारण 2:30 बजे से दिखाया जाएगा। सीएमओ तेज सिंह ने बताया कि नई पाइप लाइन से गोकुल सिंह चक से लेकर नानाखेड़ी, भगतसिंह कालोनी जैसे दूर वाले इलाके में भी पानी की सप्लाई हो सकेगी।

ट्यूबवेल से आती है प्रेशर की समस्या इसलिए टंकी से सप्लाई शुरू करेंगे
सिंध के सूखने के बाद अब तक शहर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में स्थित ट्यूबवेल से सीधे घरों में पानी पहुंचाया जाता था। अलग से पाइप लाइन डाली गई थी। इसमें समस्या यह आती थी कि ट्यूबवेल के पास वाले मकानों में तो प्रेशर तेज आता है और जैसे-जैसे आगे बढ़ते जाते हैं, वैसे-वैसे दिक्कत शुरू हो जाती थी। तीसरी समस्या यह भी थी कि पंप ऑपरेटर पर दबाव डालकर या अन्य माध्यमों से कुछ लोग अपने हिसाब से पानी की सप्लाई शुरू करवा लेते थे।

