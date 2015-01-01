पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लायंस क्लब गुना:लायंस क्लब जरूरतमंदों को निशुल्क उपलब्ध करा रहा चिकित्सा उपकरण

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लायंस क्लब गुना सिटी की नवीन सेवा गतिविधि में किरण सेवा न्यास इंदौर के सहयोग से लायंस चिकित्सीय उपकरण बैंक से अत्यधिक बीमारी में जरूरतमंद व्यक्ति को साधारणतः घर में उपयोग के लिए चिकित्सीय सहायता उपकरण लायंस क्लब गुना सिटी के सहयोग से उपलब्ध करा रहा है। यह उपकरण प्राप्त करने के लिए अपना नवीनतम फोटो, पहचान पत्र एवं मोबाइल नं. उपलब्ध कराने पर लायंस नेत्र चिकित्सालय गुना से यह उपकरण की वापसी योग्य अमानत राशि जमा कर प्राप्त किए जा सकते हैं। लायंस नेत्र चिकित्सालय गुना द्वारा मोतियाबिंद चयन केंद्र रामलीला मंच के पास सुभाषगंज अशोकनगर में भी प्रत्येक बुधवार एवं गुरुवार को आंखों की जांच एवं मोतियाबिंद चयन केंद्र संचालित किया जा रहा है। जिसमें मरीजों की जांच की जाकर निशुल्क आपरेशन के लिए गुना नेत्र चिकित्सालय लाया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें