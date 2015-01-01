पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल खोलने की तैयारी..:लंच की इजाजत नहीं, घर से पानी लाएं, एक बैंच पर एक विद्यार्थी बैठेगा

गुनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 18 दिसंबर से 10वीं, 12वीं की कक्षाएं 5 दिन लगेंगी, 9-11वीं कक्षा के लिए 1 दिन

कोविड 19 की वजह से ठप पड़ी शिक्षा व्यवस्था को अब पटरी पर लाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। पहली बार नियमित स्कूल खोलने की अनुमति दी गई। 18 दिसंबर से 9वीं से 12वीं तक के स्कूल खुलेंगे। इसकी तैयारी को लेकर नवागत डीईओ अशोक पवार ने तत्काल प्राचार्यों की बैठक बुला ली और उन्हें इंतजाम जुटाने के लिए कहा गया। जिला मुख्यालय स्थित उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय ने सबसे पहले व्यवस्थाएं कर डाली। बुधवार को सभी कक्षाओं को सैनिटाइज किया गया। वहीं एक पूरी गाइड लाइन प्राचार्य ने जारी कर दी, इसी के हिसाब से पूरी पढ़ाई होगी। स्कूल के प्रवेश द्वार पर ही हैंड सैनिटाइज, शरीर का तापमान मापने का इंतजाम होगा। अगर किसी को बुखार हुआ तो वापस घर भेज दिया जाएगा। खास बात यह रहेगी कि क्लास में एक टेबल पर सिर्फ एक विद्यार्थी ही बैठेगा, ताकि सामाजिक दूरी का पालन हो सके। जगह कम पड़ेगी, इसलिए संसाधन और क्षमता के आधार पर ही विद्यार्थियों को बुलाया जाएगा। विद्यार्थियों की उपस्थिति अनिवार्य नहीं है। पालक की लिखित सहमति लेकर ही वह स्कूल में प्रवेश करेंगे।

2 पाली में स्कूल चलाने का निर्णय प्राचार्य का
स्कूलों को दो पाली में चलाने की भी इजाजत दी गई है। क्योंकि हर स्कूल में सामाजिक दूरी के हिसाब से विद्यार्थियों को बिठाया जाता है तो जगह कम पड़ जाएगी। इसलिए इसे देखते हुए प्राचार्य चाहें तो दो पाली में स्कूल संचालित करें, वहीं छोटे-छोटे बैच समय के अंतराल से एक से अधिक कक्षों में विद्यार्थियों को बिठाकर मागदर्शन दिया जा सकता है।
संसाधन के अनुसार ही प्रबंधन को लेना है फैसला
^10वीं और 12वीं के नियमित स्कूल खुलेंगे, वहीं 9वीं और 11वीं की कक्षाओं के लिए संसाधन और क्षमता के आधार पर प्राचार्य को ही निर्णय लेना है। स्कूलों के लिए शासन ने गाइड लाइन जारी की है, जिसे सभी प्राचार्यों तक भेज दी है। इसी के मुताबिक पूरी तैयारी करनी है।
-अशोक पवार, डीईओ

घर से स्कूल आने, पढ़ने और घर वापस जाने के लिए गाइड लाइन

सिर्फ पानी पीने की इजाजत, खाने की नहीं : कोविड काल में पहली बार नियमित 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं लगेंगी। उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के प्राचार्य आसिफ खान ने अपनी संस्थान के लिए पूरी गाइड लाइन जारी कर दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि लंच की इजाजत नहीं होगी, इसलिए विद्यार्थी घर से ही खाना खाकर आएं।

खेल गतिविधि एवं प्रार्थना भी नहीं होगी : स्कूल में सिर्फ पढ़ाई होगी, खेल गतिविधि एवं प्रार्थना नहीं होगी। एक आइसोलेशन कक्ष रहेगा, अगर किसी विद्यार्थी में कोविड के लक्षण दिखते हैं तो उसे इसी में रखकर परिजनों को सूचना देनी होगी। एक दूसरे की शिक्षण सामग्री का उपयोग नहीं किया जाएगा।

स्कूल वाहन में सामाजिक दूरी और सैनिटाइजेशन जरूरी : निजी स्कूलों में स्कूल बस या वाहनों से ही विद्यार्थी आते-जाते हैं। इस वजह से पूरी सावधानी रखना होगा। वाहन को प्रतिदिन उपयोग से पूर्व सोडियम हाइपोक्लोराइटसे उचित सफाई और सैनिटाइजेशन किया जाएगा।

एक स्कूल के उदाहरण से समझिए कैसी रहेंगी व्यवस्थाएं
उत्कृष्ट स्कूल : सभी 4 पीरियड लगेंगे, सिर्फ एक दिन लोकल कक्षाएं: उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय प्रबंधन समिति ने स्कूल खुलने का समय तय कर दिया है। प्राचार्य ने बताया कि सोमवार से शुक्रवार तक 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं नियमित सुबह 11 से शाम 4 बजे तक लगेंगी। सिर्फ एक दिन शनिवार को 9वीं और 11वीं के विद्यार्थी पढ़ने के लिए आएंगे। इस स्कूल में 1323 बच्चे अध्ययनरत हैं। 10वीं और 12वीं के कुछ 594 विद्यार्थी अध्ययनरत है। जबकि टेबल 550 हैं। स्कूल प्रबंधन का मानना है कि 50 प्रतिशत बच्चे शुरुआत में नहीं आ पाएंगे, क्योंकि कई बच्चे बाहर के हैं। पढ़ाई के समय वह किराए के भवनों में रहकर स्कूल अटैंड करते हैं। वहीं 729 विद्यार्थी 9वीं और 11वीं के हैं, यह बच्चे भी आधे ही आएंगे। इसी हिसाब से पूरी व्यवस्था की गई है। क्योंकि एक टेबल पर एक ही बच्चा बैठेगा।
शिक्षक के लिए भी ड्रेस कोड : उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय में 9वीं और 10वीं के सभी 6-6 पीरियड एवं 11वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के सभी 5-5 पीरियड लगेंगे। पहली बार किसी शासकीय स्कूल में शिक्षकों के लिए ड्रेस कोड लागू किया गया है। उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय गुना प्रबंधन समिति ने इसे लागू भी कर दिया है।

