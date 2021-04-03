पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भागवत में कथा व्यास ने बताया गुरु का महत्व:जीवन में सदगुरु मिलने से होता है जीवन सफल: पं. शिवदयाल

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्राम परांठ में श्रीमद् भागवत कथा के छटवें दिन भागवत कथा में पं शिवदयाल भार्गव ने कहा गुरु मंत्र से बढ़कर अन्य कोई श्रेष्ठ नहीं है। जब हमें गुरु के द्वारा सदमार्ग बताया जाता है और हम उस मार्ग पर प्रसन्नता पूर्वक चलते हैं तो जीवन की तमाम कठिनाइयों गुरु कृपा से हल हो जाती हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि गुरु कृपा से वाल्मीकि डाकू रत्नाकर भक्त बन गए और रामायण जैसा महाकाव्य पूरे विश्व को दे गए। गुरु कृपा से ही ध्रुव ने भगवान की गोद प्राप्त की गुरु कृपा से ही प्रहलाद की भगवान ने रक्षा की गुरु कृपा से ही शबरी पर भगवान श्री रामचंद्र की कृपा हुई हमें ठगने वाले और पाखंडियों से बचकर सद्गुरु की शरण में जाना चाहिए।

सुखदेव जी कहते हैं परिक्षेत्र जब श्रीकृष्ण बृज त्याग कर मथुरा गए और गोपियों के मार्ग को रोका जब भगवान ने उन्हें प्रेम का महत्व बताया कि तुम अगर मुझसे प्रेम करती हो तो प्रेम का मुख्य उद्देश्य प्यार है योग नहीं। मथुरा जाकर भगवान ने कंस का वध किया महाराज उग्रसेन को मथुरा की राज गद्दी पर बिठाया और माता पिता को कारागृह से मुक्त कराया।

जरासंध जो कंस का ससुर था उसने सत्रह बार अक्षयनी सेना लेकर मथुरा पर आक्रमण किया भगवान ने सेना का वध करके 17 बार जरा संघ को वापस भगाया किंतु जरासंध ब्राह्मणों को अपमानित कर बैठाया और ब्राह्मणों से कहा कि अगर अब भाग कर आया तो तुम्हारा वध कर दूंगा तब उन रक्षा के लिए स्वयं भगवान ने द्वारका प्रस्थान किया ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें