फिर बदला मौसम:4 दिन से पारा 6डिग्री से कम, आज भी शीतलहर का यलो अलर्ट

गुना17 घंटे पहले
  • इस सीजन में सबसे कड़ाके की ठंड का दौर, दिसंबर से जनवरी के बीच कुल 4 दौर आए

सीजन में सबसे कड़ाके की ठंड का दौर इन दिनों चल रहा है। 26 जनवरी से पारा लगातार 6 डिग्री के नीचे बना हुआ है। इस दौरान सीजन का सबसे कम तापमान 27 जनवरी को रिकॉर्ड हुआ। हालांकि दिसंबर व जनवरी माह के दौरान तीन बार 4 डिग्री के दायरे में पहुंच चुका है, लेकिन दो बार बाद में पारा तेजी से बढ़ा। इस बार ऐसा नहीं हो रहा है। यहां तक कि अगले दो दिन भी तेज ठंड के आसार हैं। तापमान बढ़ने के बाद फिर नीचे आया : ठंड के इस दौर में 27 जनवरी को पारा 4.5 के न्यूनतम स्तर तक पहुंच गया था। गुरुवार को इसमें इजाफा हुआ और यह 5.8 पर पहुंच गया। वहीं शुक्रवार को तापमान एक बार फिर 0.1 डिग्री गिरकर 5.7 पर आ गया। इससे पहले ठंड के तीन दौर में ऐसा नहीं हुआ। तब तापमान न्यूनतम स्तर पर पहुंचने के बाद लगातार बढ़ता रहा। लगातार सर्दी क्यों : लगातार सर्दी बने रहने की कई वजह हैं। इसमें सबसे अहम है पश्चिमी विक्षोभ। आमतौर पर ठंड के एक दौर के बाद उत्तर भारत में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की गतिविधियां सक्रिय हो जाती हैं। इससे उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी होती है और मैदानी इलाकों में हवा का रुख दक्षिणी, पश्चिमी हो जाता है। इससे तापमान बढ़ जाता है। 24 जनवरी से शुरू हुए ठंड के दौर के बाद अब तक यह सिस्टम नहीं बना। वहीं जनवरी माह के दौरान उत्तरी भारत में रिकॉर्ड बर्फबारी हुई है। इसलिए वहां से आ रही हवाएं बेहद ठंडी हैं।

आसमान भी साफ
कोई सिस्टम सक्रिय न होने से आसमान भी साफ बना हुआ है। इसके कारण दिन की गर्मी आसानी से वातावरण में विलीन हो जाती है। नतीजा, रात में ठंडक तेजी से बढ़ती है और तापमान गिरता है। दिन में 3 बजे तापमान अपने अधिकतम स्तर पर होता है तो अगले 6 घंटे के भीतर ही यह 12 डिग्री तक गिर जाता है।

