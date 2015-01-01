पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध परिवहन...:खनिज विभाग ने 5 माह में पुलिस को 45 मामले एफआईआर के लिए सौंपे, कार्रवाई एक पर भी नहीं

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • जनवरी से मई तक के मामलों में पुलिस सुस्त इसलिए सीजेएम ने एसपी काे कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए

रेत, मुरम आदि के अवैध उत्खनन और परिवहन मामले में पुलिस की एक बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। जनवरी 2020 से मई 2020 तक खनिज विभाग ने 45 मामले विभिन्न थानों को सौंपे। हाईकोर्ट की इंदौर खंडपीठ के आदेशानुसार इन सभी मामलों में चोरी की धाराओं में प्रकरण दर्ज होना थे। करीब 8 माह बाद भी इनमें से किसी भी मामले में कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। हाईकोर्ट ने ऐसे सभी मामलों में निगरानी की जिम्मेदारी मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट यानि सीजेएम को दी थी। सीजेएम कौशलेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया ने हाईकाेर्ट के आदेश पर कार्रवाई को लेकर खनिज विभाग से जानकारी तलब की तो पता चला कि पुलिस ऐसे तमाम प्रकरणों को लंबे समय से दबाए बैठी है। अंतत: सीजेएम ने एसपी राजेश के. सिंह को एक पत्र जारी किया। इसमें उन्हांेंने निर्देश दिए हैं कि उक्त सभी मामलों में भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 379, 414 के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की जाए। जनवरी 2020 से मई 2020 तक खनिज विभाग ने अवैध उत्खनन के 54 मामले पकड़े थे। इनमें से 45 मामलों में प्रकरण दर्ज करके विभाग ने वाहनों पर जुर्माना लगाया और उन्हें छोड़ दिया। जबकि 9 मामलों के प्रकरण अब भी चल रहे हैं।

पहले जुर्माना भरकर छूट जाते थे, अब 3 साल तक की सजा का प्रावधान
अवैध उत्खनन व परिवहन के मामलों में अब तक जुर्माने का प्रावधान ही है। हालांकि यह तगड़ा होता है लेकिन आरोपी को जेल नहीं जाना पड़ता। अब हाईकोर्ट ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि ऐसे सभी मामलों में धारा 379 व 414 के तहत कार्रवाई की जाए। इसमें धारा 379 के तहत 3 साल तक की सजा का प्रावधान है। यह संज्ञेय और गैरजमानती अपराध है।

भास्कर की खबर पर भी संज्ञान
2 नवंबर को चांचौड़ा ब्लॉक के महेशपुरा और सकाखुर्द में रेत के अवैध उत्खनन व परिवहन के मामले को लेकर भास्कर ने खबर प्रकाशित की थी। यहां एसडीएम वीरेंद्र सिंह बघेल, तहसीलदार विजयपाल सिंह आदि ने 3 जेसीबी, 3 ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली व एक पनडुब्बी जब्त की थी। यह कार्रवाई एक नवंबर को की गई थी। इन सभी वाहनों को जब्त करके बीनागंज एवं चांचौड़ा थाने में रखवा दिया गया था। यह कार्रवाई चांचौड़ा एसडीएम के निर्देश पर की गई थी। इन दोनों मामलों में भी पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं की है। इसलिए चाचौड़ा थाना प्रभारी राकेश गुप्ता, एसडीएम वीरेंद्र सिंह, तहसीलदार विजयपाल सिंह व बीनागंज चौकी प्रभारी रासबिहारी शर्मा को सीजेएम ने नोटिस जारी किया है।

इन वाहनों के चालक के नाम प्रकरण
सनित शर्मा निवासी इकोदिया आरोन, इमरान खान निवासी बुधौरिया राघौगढ़, रानू खान निवासी बुधौरिया राघौगढ़, नजीर खां निवासी बुधौरिया राघौगढ़, शिवनारायण चौकसे निवासी लावाखेड़ी तहसील हुजूर भोपाल, गोलू साहू निवासी कोल़ुआमार बरखेड़ागिर्द गुना, बबलू अहिरवार निवासी ग्राम हनोतिया हाल गुलाबगंज गुना, सागरराव कोहिटे निवासी कप्तान साहब का बगीचा काला पाठा कैंट, दीपक शर्मा निवासी बनवीरखेड़ी गुना, विमल अहिरवार निवासी गुलाबगंज कैंट, धनपाल सिंह निवासी नैनसुहाया गुना, महेश केवट निवासी गजनाई गुना।

पकड़े गए 45 वाहनों के मालिक शिवपुरी व ग्वालियर के भी हैं

जिन वाहनों को जब्त किया गया, उनमें से कई के मालिक शिवपुरी व ग्वालियर के हैं। करीब 18 वाहनों के मालिकों का नाम भी पता नहीं चल सका। इनके ड्राइवर के नाम ही लिखे गए हैं।

वाहन मालिक वीरेंद्र सिंह निवासी ग्राम भोडन खनियाधाना शिवपुरी, अनिता जैन निवासी कटरा बाजार मगरोनी टाउन शिवपुरी, राजकुमार यादव निवासी प्रिंस कालोनी शिवपुरी, बाबू सिंह गुर्जर निवासी गुर्जर मोहल्ला चिनौर तहसील ग्वालियर, अमित शिवहरे निवासी शंकरपुरा कमलागंज शिवपुरी, राजकुमार यादव निवासी रामगिरकलां तहसील आरोन, विजय सिंह यादव निवासी लोहपाल गुना, पंकज गुप्ता निवासी लूशन का बगीचा कैंट, मनीष शर्मा निवासी गुलाब गंज कैंट, भागीरथ धाकड़ निवासी कोलुआमार गुना, राजीव रघुवंशी निवासी सरकारी अस्प्ताल के सामने आरोन, आनंद सिंह रघुवंशी निवासी पिपरिया मावन, मृगेंद्र सिंह चौहान निवासी जेके रोड भोपाल, बंटी लोधा निवासी गोपालपुरा कैंट, रामसिंह यादव निवासी पटेल नगर कैंट, भंवरलाल अहिरवार निवासी पिपरौदाकला गुना, कमरलाल केवट निवासी गजनाई गुना, राजेश पाल निवासी ग्राम नौहर गुना, मंगलसिंह धाकड़ निवासी सेमरी बुजुर्ग बदरवास, साेनू पाल निवासी पिपरौदाखुर्द गुना, अमित शर्मा निवासी पगारा गुना, हरिओम कुशवाह निवासी बांसखेड़ी गुना, कल्याण सिंह गुर्जर निवासी वीरपुर शिवपुरी, गजराज सिंह निवासी खैराई गुना, कुलदीप रघुवंशी निवासी कैंट के नाम पर दो ट्रैक्टर जब्त हुए और राघवेंद्र सिंह रघुवंशी निवासी पिपरिया गुना।​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

