अनदेखी हादसों का कारण:बजरंगगढ़ बायपास पर मोड़ ज्यादा, आरोन बायपास पर संकेतक नहीं लगे

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बजरंगगढ़ बायपास पर बुधवार को 3 अज्ञात व्यक्ति ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से टकराकर हुए घायल

गुना शहर के नजदीकी कस्बे बजरंगगढ़ से आरोन, सिरोंज आदि क्षेत्रों को जोड़ने के लिए बायपास निर्माण किया गया है। यहां निर्माण स्टेट हाइवे को जोड़ने के लिए बायपास बनाया गया है जो कि बस्ती वाले क्षेत्र से बाहर की तरफ बनाया गया है। जिस पर खतरनाक मोड़ों के कारण आए दिन हादसे हो रहे हैं। लोगों को कहना है कि सड़क हादसे बायपास पास पर अत्यधिक मोड़ होने के कारण हादसे हो रहे हैं।

दो दिन में हुए दो हादसे
कल तीन अज्ञात व्यक्ति ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से टकराकर घायल हो गए थे, तो वहीं आज 407 गाड़ी अनियंत्रित होकर मोड़ पर पलट गई। गनीमत रही कि वह किसी अन्य वाहन से टकराई नहीं और ड्राइवर भी सकुशल बच गया। हादसे की वजह यह है कि बजरंगगढ़ बायपास पर अत्यधिक मोड़ हैं। इस वजह से आए दिन लगाकर हादसे हो रहे हैं। साथ ही। मोड़ों पर कोई सांकेतिक चिन्ह भी नहीं हैं। यहां इस मार्ग पर बोर्ड लगाने की आवश्यकता है।

वहीं बायपास रोड पर बजरंगगढ़ की बस्ती वाले क्षेत्र में रोशनी की व्यवस्था की जाने की स्थानीय लोगों ने मांग की है। जिससे हो रहे हादसों को रोका जा सके। स्थानीय नागरिक महेंद्र कुमार, मनोज ने बताया कि कस्बे की मुख्य सड़क को भी दुरुस्त कराया जाए। जिससे ग्राम बजरंगगढ़ की अंदर वाली रोड काफी सालों से जर्जर पड़ी हुई है, उसमें भी सुधार हो सके। बायपास पर अत्यधिक मोड़ होने के कारण जो हादसे हो रहे हैं उनको रोका जा सके।

आरोन बायपास पर भी जुड़े हैं सात रास्ते, कोई संकेतक चिन्ह नहीं
आरोन| वहीं करीब 5.50 किमी का आरोन बायपास जिले के सबसे खतरनाक रास्तों में से एक है। पिछले दो साल के दौरान ही यहां कम से कम दो दर्जन हादसे हो चुके हैं। इसमें 20 लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं। हादसों की वजह सड़क बनाने वाली एजेंसियों की जिम्मेदारी भी कम नहीं है। हर आधा किमी पर कोई न कोई कच्चा या पक्का ग्रामीण रास्ता जुड़ता है।

यह सड़कें सीधे समकोण पर जुड़ती है और बाइपास पर तेज रफ्तार से आने वाले वाहनों को पता ही नहीं चलता है कि आगे किसी रास्ते की क्रॉसिंग है। पूरे रास्ते के दौरान खतरनाक घुमाव हैं, जिनकी पूर्व सूचना देने वाला कोई साइन बोर्ड नहीं है। यही वजह है कि इस बायपास पर लगातार हादसे होते रहते हैं। यह बायपास आरोन से पहले शुरू होकर सिरोंज रोड पर बावड़ी के पास आकर खुलता है।

