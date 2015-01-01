पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Mother child's Life Was In Danger, Premature Delivery Was Done, And Then Agreed To Doctor's Advice, Both Safe

संरक्षित प्रसव:खतरे में थी जच्चा-बच्चा की जान, प्रीमैच्योर डिलीवरी कराई फिर डॉक्टर की सलाह मानी तो दोनों सुरक्षित

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में उन माताओं को सम्मानित किया जिन्होंने गाइड लाइन का पालन किया

जटिल प्रसव को देखते हुए कराई गईं प्रीमैच्योर डिलीवरी से जच्चा और बच्चा को सुरक्षा प्रदान की गई। शहर में लंबे समय से शिशु और मातृ मृत्युदर रोकने के लिए शहर में प्रोजेक्ट चलाया जा रहा है। इसकी सराहना प्रदेश स्तर पर भी हो चुकी है। रेडियोलाजिस्ट डॉ. एलके शर्मा जटिल प्रसव की पहचान के लिए पिछले 8 साल से काम कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान सोनोग्राफी से कई प्रसूताओं की जटिलता पहचानी गई, उनके कोख में पल रहे बच्चे अस्वस्थ थे, अगर समय से पहले डिलेवरी नहीं कराई जाती तो जच्चा और बच्चे को खतरा हो सकता था। लेकिन इस शिशु और मातृ सुरक्षा को लेकर शहर में चल रहे प्रोजेक्ट के तहत प्रीमैच्योर डिलीवरी कराई गई। अब दोनों सुरक्षित हैं, इन माताओं को बच्चों सहित बुलाकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस दौरान जिला पंचायत सीईओ नीलेश पारिख, डॉ. रामवरी सिंह रघुवंशी, सीएसपी नेहा पच्चीसिया, रोटरी क्लब अध्यक्ष राजेश अग्रवाल आदि मौजूद थे। सीएसपी ने अपने हाथों ने माताओं को सम्मानित किया। यह प्रोजेक्टर रोटरी क्लब, स्वास्थ्य एवं महिला बाल विकास विभाग और मानसी मां-बेटी समिति के सहयोग से संचालित है। खतरे में थी जिंदगी इसलिए ऐसे बचाया: रेडियोलाजिस्ट डॉ. एलके शर्मा ने बताया कि इंडियन रेडियालॉजिस्ट एंड इमेजिंग एसोसिएशन ने संरक्षित प्रसव को लेकर गाइड लाइन जारी की है, इसका पालन जिन माताओं ने किया, जटिल प्रसव के बाद भी वह सुरक्षित हैं। सोनोग्राफी के दौरान पाया गया कि कई कोख में बच्चे बीमार हैं, अगर डिलीवरी के लिए 9 माह का इंतजार किया जाता तो जच्चा और बच्चे की जान खतरे में पड़ सकती थी, इसलिए 30 से 32 सप्ताह में ही प्रीमैच्योर डिलेवरी कराई। माता ने गाइड लाइन का पालन किया तो दोनों सुरक्षित हैं।

