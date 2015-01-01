पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलावट से मुक्ति:3 साल से फैक्ट्री का लाइसेंस नहीं, बोर्ड पशु आहार का, डंठल, बीज और रंग से बनाते थे मिर्ची-धनिया पाउडर

गुनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 7 क्विंटल की मात्रा में डंठल, मिर्ची के बीज जब्त , श्याम मसाला नाम के पैकेट भी बरामद

मिलावट से मुक्ति को लेकर सरकार द्वारा शुरु किए गए अभियान के तहत कार्रवाई शुरु हो गई हैं, तीसरे दिन भी प्रशासन, पुलिस ने मिलकर बड़ी कार्रवाई की। कुश्मौदा स्थिति औद्यौगिक क्षेत्र से लगे निजी भूमि पर अवैध तरीके से चल रहे एक मसाला कारखाने का भंडाफोड़ हुआ है। हद तो तब हो गई जब बाहर पशु आहार का बोर्ड लगाकर अंदर मिलावट कर धनिया और मिर्ची पाउडर तैयार किया जा रहा था। इस पूरे खेल में कौन-कौन शामिल हैं, इसका पता तो नहीं चला है, लेकिन एक कारोबारी पर जरूर मामला दर्ज हुआ है।

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में बिना लाइसेंस के इतना बड़ा अवैध कारोबार कैसे चल रहा था, इसे लेकर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। हालांकि कलेक्टर कुमार पुरुषोत्तम ने कहा है कि संबंधित पर रासुका के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी, अगर बिल्डिंग अवैध तरीके से बनी है तो इसे ढहाया जाएगा। कार्रवाई में एसपी राजेश कुमार सिंह भी मौके पर पहुंच गए थे। इस दौरान 7 क्विंटल से अधिक धनिया और मिर्ची के डंठल जब्त किए गए हैं। वहीं मिर्ची में तीखापन लाने के लिए कुछ रसायन का उपयोग किया जाता था, लेकिन टीम के पहुंचने से पहले इसे वहां मौजूद कारोबारी के व्यक्तियों ने गायब कर दिया। लाल रंग जरूर मिला है, इसी से मिर्ची में रंग लाया जाता था।

यह सामग्री जब्त की
1500 कट्टा धनिया के डंठल, 200 कट्टे धनिया पाउडर, 150 कट्टा मिर्ची खड़ी, 10 कट्टा हल्दी पाउडर, 20 किलो रंग, 80 पैकेट श्याम धनिया के जब्त किए गए। वहीं थोड़ी मात्रा के सरसों भी मिली हैं। कारखाने पर अंशुल जैन नामक व्यक्ति मिला, उसने बताया कि वह यहां देखरेख करता है। कारोबार के संबंध में पूछा तो बोला पिता अशोक कुमार जैन देखते हैं, लेकिन वह मौजूद नहीं थे। कलेक्टर ने अंशुल से पूछताछ की तो कहने लगा पैकिंग का काम नहीं है, जब पूछा कि सरसों क्यों रखी है तो कहने लगा कि कचरे से अगर सोना उठाया है तो उसे तो बचेंगे।

लाइसेंस तक नहीं था, निजी भूमि पर ढाई से 3 हजार वर्ग फीट में कारखाना
कुश्मौदा स्थित औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के पास ही निजी भूमि पर यह कारखाना चल रहा था। इसका आकार भी ढाई से 3 वर्ग फिट में फैला हुआ है। करीब 3 साल से मिलावट कर धनिया, मिर्ची और हल्दी पाउडर तैयार किया जाता रहा। जिम्मेदारों को कानोंकान खबर तक नहीं हुई। क्योंकि कारोबारी इतना चालाक था कि उसने इसका न तो पंजीयन कराया और न ही लाइसेंस लिया। अगर लाइसेंस ले लेता तो फूड विभाग जांच करने आता और उसकी गड़बड़ी पकड़ी जाती।

कार्रवाई के लिए एक विभाग हर जिले में निगरानी के लिए.. जिसमें नोडल अफसर और सीएमएचओ शामिल

कांग्रेस सरकार ने शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान छेड़ा था, उस समय प्रशासन भी इसी तरह हरकत में आ गया था। अभियान के बाद पूरी कार्रवाई ठंडी हो गई, कोई निगरानी नहीं रखी गई। सरकार बदली तो अब मिलावट से मुक्ति अभियान छेड़ा है। इसमें भी पहले की तरह कार्रवाई होने लगी है। लेकिन सवाल खड़ा होता है कि जब सरकार अभियान छेड़ती है तब ही ऐसे मामले पकड़ में आते हैं। जबकि इस तरह की कार्रवाई तो लगातार होती रहना चाहिए। क्योंकि एक पूरा विभाग ही मिलावट पर निगरानी के लिए बना है। इसके नोडल अधिकारी सीएमएचओ होते हैं, वहीं उनके ऊपर एडीएम होते हैं। इन दोनों अधिकारियों के अधीनस्थ फूड इंस्पेक्टर काम करते हैं।

ढेर सारी गड़बड़ी मिली
कारोबारी का पुत्र बिल्डिंग निर्माण की अनुमति नहीं बता पाया। कारोबार के लिए लाइसेंस भी नहीं था। इसलिए कारखाने को सील कर दिया गया है। इस मामले में अलग-अलग स्तर से कार्रवाई हो रही है। फूड विभाग, पुलिस, राजस्व एवं नपा भी कार्रवाई करेगी। पिता-पुत्र पर रासुका भी लगाने की तैयारी है। पुलिस ने दोनों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

गोपनीय सूचना पर कार्रवाई
प्रशासन के पास गोपनीय सूचना आई थी, इस पर एसडीएम अंकिता जैन, सीएसपी नेहा पच्चीसिया इस कारखाने पर पहुंची। उधर फूड विभाग से नवीन जैन, किरण सैंगर, राजस्व आरआई कैलाश नारायण साहू भी पहुंच गए। ताकि सबूत न मिटाए जा सकें। कार्रवाई शुरू होते है उधर कलेक्टर, एसपी भी आ गए। उनके सामने ही अधिकारियों ने कार्रवाई की।

