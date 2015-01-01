पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवादित बयान:अधिकारियो! एक भी भाजपा कार्यकर्ता के साथ अन्याय हुआ तो खटिया खैर कर देंगे, तेरी...

गुना4 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को पूर्व सीएम दिग्विजय सिंह के गढ़ व उनके गृहक्षेत्र के दौरे पर पहुंचे पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया ने एक बार फिर विवादित बयान दे दिया। राघौगढ़ नपा क्षेत्र के वार्ड रुठियाई में एक सभा में उन्होंने कहा कि इस इलाके में अब तक जो हुआ उसका चुकता हम तीन साल में कर देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकारियों को भी आज मैं निर्देश देने वाला हूं कि अगर भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार में एक भी भाजपा कार्यकर्ता के साथ अन्याय हुआ तो तेरी खटिया खैर (शायद वे खटिया खड़ी बोलने वाले थे) कर देंगे, तेरी ....।
इस वाक्य के बाद आमसभा में मौजूद लोगों की ओर से नारेबाजी हुई। इसलिए उनका वाक्य का बाकी हिस्सा पूरा नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं काे कहा कि इसलिए आप चिंता मत करना। आपके साथ आपका भाई महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया और ममता दीदी (चांचौड़ा की पूर्व विधायक) भी खड़े हैं। और सीएम शिवराज व सिंधिया भी हैं। इस दौरान मंच पर गुना विधायक के अलावा चांचौड़ा की पूर्व विधायक ममता मीणा सहित कई वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहीं।
बमोरी से भी सैकड़ों वाहन पहुंचे रोड शो में
प्रदेश के मंत्री ने दिग्विजय के गढ़ में अपने शक्ति प्रदर्शन में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। उनके रोड शो में शामिल होने के लिए बमोरी क्षेत्र से भी सैकड़ों वाहन पहुंचे। धरनावदा रोड से आते हुए इन वाहनों की वजह से भारी जाम भी लग गया था। उधर रोड शो भी अपने तय समय से करीब तीन घंटे देरी से शुरू हुआ। इसके बाद उनकी सभा में भी काफी दे हो गई।

रुठियाई में आमसभा में पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया की फिसली जुबान

बरोदिया में भी दिया था विवादित बयान : कांग्रेस नेताओं की तुलना बंदरों से की सोमवार को बरोदिया में कारस देव मेला में भी पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री ने विवादित बयान दिया था। यहां उन्होंने कांग्रेस नेताओं की तुलना बंदरों से की। उन्होंने कहा कि यहां कई कांग्रेसी बंदर घुस गए हैं, उन्हें निकालना जरूरी है। दरअसल बरोदिया में बंदरों की समस्या बहुत ज्यादा है। वहां के लोगों से मंत्री को इससे अवगत कराया था।

बड़ी जीत से होश खो बैठे हैं मंत्री : विजयवर्गीय
कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष हरिशंकर विजयवर्गीय व राघौगढ़ ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष राजेश साहू ने कहा कि इसमें कोई शक नहीं है कि श्री सिसौदिया को बमोरी में बड़ी जीत मिली है। शायद इसी वजह से वे अपने होश खो बैठे हैं। जनता का सच्चा सेवक वही हो सकता है जो हार-जीत में अपने संयम को बनाकर रखे। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता के वोट से चुने गए नेताओं को अपनी भाषा पर काबू रखना चाहिए। उन्होंने प्रदेशभर के कर्तव्यनिष्ठ अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों का अपमान किया है। दोनों नेताओं ने कहा कि खुद को संस्कारवान पार्टी मानने वाली भाजपा को कांग्रेस से आए मंत्री जी को भी कुछ सिखाना चाहिए।

भाजपा नेताओं ने भी बनाई रखी दूरी
खुद भाजपा शासनकाल के बीते 17 साल में भी कभी चुनाव के अलावा कोई भाजपा नेता राघौगढ़ में सभा लेने या रोड शो करने नहीं गया। यहां तक कि मंत्रियों ने भी कभी वहां कोई समीक्षा बैठक आदि नहीं की। वे जिला मुख्यालय तक ही सीमित रहते थे। भाजपा की ओर से दिग्विजय के गढ़ में सबसे प्रभावी चुनौती चांचौड़ा से पूर्व विधायक ममता मीणा की ओर से मिलती रही है। बाकी राघौगढ़ के मामलों में भाजपा ने भी दूरी बनाए रखने की नीति अपनाई है।

आखिर इतने आक्रामक क्यों है सिसाैदिया
दरअसल प्रदेश की मंत्री की आक्रामकता की पृष्ठभूमि में ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और पूर्व सीएम दिग्विजय सिंह की राजनीतिक प्रतिद्वंद्विता है। श्री सिसौदिया उन नेताओं में शामिल थे, जिन्होंने श्री सिंधिया के साथ कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा ज्वाइन की थी। कांग्रेस में रहते हुए श्री सिंधिया ने एक अपवाद के अलावा कभी भी राघौगढ़ या इसके विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कभी कोई सभा आदि नहीं की। ठीक ऐसा ही दिग्विजय सिंह ने किया। 2003 के बाद से उन्होंने गुना, बमोरी आदि इलाकों में कभी कोई सभा नहीं की। अब हालात बदल गए हैं। अब वे आमने-सामने हैं और हाल के उपचुनाव के दौरान दोनों की ओर से खासी तकरार भरी बयानबाजी हो चुकी है। बमोरी में तो पूर्व सीएम ने महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई वाला प्रसंग तक छेड़ दिया। सिंधिया परिवार के लिए 1857 के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम वाला यह घटनाक्रम हमेशा असहजता में डालता रहा है।

