निरीक्षण:तालाब के पानी पर दो गांव के लोगों ने बताया अपना हक, विवाद बढ़ा तो जब्त की गईं मोटरें

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • तहसीलदार ने कहा- तालाब के पानी से सिंचाई न करें, जिससे साल भर बना रहे जलस्तर

तहसील के बंजारी घाटी में मुख्यमंत्री तालाब सरोवर योजना के तहत बने तालाब के पानी के उपयोग को लेकर ग्रामीणों में आपसी विवाद गहरा रहा है। जब इसकी शिकायत प्रशासन के पहुंची तो राजस्व अमले ने जाकर ग्रामीणों से बात की और तालाब में मोटरें लगाकर पानी का उपयोग किए जाने को रोके जाने की चेतावनी दी। वहीं शासन के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि उक्त तालाब का निर्माण वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग और मवेशियों के लिए 12 माह पानी उपलब्ध कराने के उद्देश्य से शासन ने कराया था। लेकिन उक्त तालाब पर से ग्रामीणों द्वारा मोटरें लगाकर पानी खींचा जा रहा था। विवाद गहराया तो मामला प्रशासन तक पहुंचा। इस प्रशासन के अमले ने पहुंचकर उक्त तालाब की स्थिति का जायजा लिया। उक्त तालाब का निर्माण बंजारी घाटी में 1.50 करोड़ की लागत से करीब दो साल पहले कराया गया था। जिसमें अब गांव लंबाचक, तलाबड़ा आंबे, मजरा घाटी के लोगों द्वारा पानी की मोटरें रखकर तालाब का के पानी का उपयोग खेती में किया जा रहा है। इन गांवों में मीना, बंजारा समाज के लोग निवास करते हैं। इनमें आपस में पानी को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। एक गांव के लोग कह रहे हैं कि इस पानी का उपयोग हम करेंगे वहीं दूसरे गांव के लोग पानी पर अपना हक जमा रहे हैं। वहीं तालाब किनारे के शासकीय पठार पर लोगों ने जुताई आरंभ कर दी है। प्रशासन को जब इसकी शिकायत मिली तो कुंभराज तहसीलदार प्रीति सिकरवार निरीक्षण करने पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंची। उन्होंने यहां मौजूद ग्रामीणों को अवैध रूप से लगाई मोटरें जब्त करने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं पठार पर की भूमि को जोतने पर पर नाराजगी जताई। जिस पर कुछ ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि यह हमारे पट्टे की जमीन है।

सिंचाई के लिए नहीं किया जा सकता उपयोग
इस संबंध में कार्यपालन यंत्री महेंद्र सिंह बौद्ध जनपद पंचायत चांचौड़ा ने बताया कि उक्त जमीन पर तीनों गांव के लोग दावा कर रहे हैं। जबकि उक्त जमीन शासकीय होकर राजस्व विभाग की है। इस तालाब का निर्माण वाटर लेबल बढ़ाने व मवेशियों के पानी पीने के इंतजाम के लिए शासन की योजना के तहत करवाया गया है। इसका उपयोग अगर सिंचाई के लिए नहीं किया जा सकता।

