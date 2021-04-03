पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मॉपअप राउंड:पहले चरण में मात्र 4% ही टीकाकरण

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • पहले दो चरण में बचे 863 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के लिए अतिरिक्त राउंड

कोविड टीकाकरण को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अमले में ही भराेसा कायम नहीं हो पा रहा है। अब तक हुए दो चरणों में वैक्सीन से वंचित रहे 863 लोगों के लिए गुरुवार को मॉपअप राउंड रखा गया था। उसमें हालात और ज्यादा खराब रहे। मात्र 4 फीसदी लोग ही वैक्सीन लगवाने पहुंचे।

टीकाकरण के लिए बनाए गए 5 सेंटर में शाम 5 बजे तक मात्र 40 लोग ही पहुंचे। इसमें भी सबसे बुरी हालत जिला अस्पताल की रही। यहां दो सेंटर बनाए गए थे, जिनमें से एक में तो 198 के लक्ष्य के मुकाबले सिर्फ 2 ने ही टीका लगवाया। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी एडी विंचूरकर ने बताया कि अगला चरण शनिवार यानि 6 जनवरी को होगा।

विवादित को-वैक्सीन के डोज भी आएंगे
अब अगले चरण में जब फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन दी जाना है। इसमें को वैक्सीन का इस्तेमाल हो सकता है। इससे पहले संबंधित से सहमति पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर करवाए जाने के निर्देश हैं।

