अनावरण:लोगों ने खुद ही बनवाकर स्थापित की बाबा साहेब की प्रतिमा

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • 6 माह पहले असामाजिक तत्वों ने क्षतिग्रस्त की थी, प्रशासन ने 15 दिन में नई मूर्ति देने का वादा किया था

वनवीरखेड़ी में 6 माह पहले क्षतिग्रस्त हुई डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा को लाेगों ने दोबारा स्थापित कर दिया । रविवार को भीम आर्मी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष विनय रतन ने इसका अनावरण किया। इस कार्यक्रम में पहले संगठन के चीफ चंद्रशेखर आजाद उर्फ रावण के आने की संभावना थी। इसके चलते पूरे गांव में भारी पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया गया था।
इस प्रतिमा की कहानी 6 माह पहले शुरू हुई थी। गांव के बाहर एक उजाड़ मैदान में कई साल पहले स्थापित की गई प्रतिमा को कुछ लोगों द्वारा क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद 6 लोगों पर नामजद एफआईआर भी दर्ज कराई गई। लोगों की नाराजगी देखते हुए प्रशासन ने वादा किया कि 15 दिन में नई प्रतिमा लगा दी जाएगी। भीम आर्मी के विधानसभा प्रभारी अमन गोलिया के मुताबिक पर न तो यह वादा पूरा हुआ न ही आरोपी पकड़े गए। उन्होंने बताया कि दो माह पहले गुना विधायक गोपीलाल जाटव का वादा भी अमल में नहीं आ पाया। इसलिए दलित समाज के लोगों ने खुद ही मिलकर इस प्रतिमा को तैयार करवाया।
संविधान की जगह मनुस्मृति लागू करने की साजिश : प्रतिमा के अनावरण के लिए आए भीम आर्मी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष विनय रतन ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि इस समय देश में एक ऐसी सरकार काबिज है जो डॉ. अंबेडकर के संविधान से नफरत करती है। वह देश में मनुस्मृति की रूढिवादी व्यवस्था लागू करना चाहती है। इस मौके पर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुनील बैरसिया, जिलाध्यक्ष मूलचंद गौतम, रामवीर जाटव, खिलन अहिरवार, सौरभ गौतम, रविंद्र जाटव, दीपक अहिरवार, लाखन अहिरवार आदि उपस्थित थे।

वनवीरखेड़ी में सैकड़ों की तादाद में लोग जुटे
इस कार्यक्रम के लिए वनवीरखेड़ी में सैकड़ों की तादाद में लोग जुटे। दूसरी ओर प्रशासन भी पूरी तरह सजग रहा। खासकर भीम आर्मी चीफ के आने की खबरों को लेकर। पूरे जिलेभर से फोर्स यहां बुला लिया गया था। करीब एक माह पहले भी इस मुद्दे को लेकर उनके आने की चर्चाएं हुई थीं। तब भी पूरा प्रशासन सजग हो गया था।

