बमोरी उपचुनाव:पहले मतदाता सूची के नाम पर पोलिंग बूथ, अब 6.34 लाख मिली लीटर सैनिटाइजर ढोया

गुना3 घंटे पहले
बमोरी उपचुनाव में मतदाताओं के लिए 6.34 लाख मिली (634 लीटर) सैनिटाइजर के अलावा 142650 ग्लब्स व इतने ही दस्ताने 317 मतदान केंद्रों पर भेजे गए हैं। गुरुवार को बमोरी के तमाम बीएलओ को चुनाव सामग्री ले जाने के नाम पर बुलाया गया और उन्हें यह सब थमा दिया गया। उन्हें यह मालूम ही नहीं था कि इतना सब ले जाना पड़ेगा। कुछ समय पहले भी उन्हें मतदाता सूची लेने के लिए बुलाया गया था लेकिन साथ में अस्थाई पोलिंग बूथ भी थमा दिए गए। इनका इस्तेमाल 80 साल से अधिक आयु वाले और निशक्त मतदाताओं के डाक मतपत्रों के लिए किया गया।

हर मतदान केेंद्र पर यह सामग्री रहेगी

01 डस्टबिन 500 सेनिटाइजर एमएल की 4 बोतल (यह स्प्रे वाली नहीं हैं) 450 तीन लेयर मास्क 450 पॉलीथिन के दस्ताने 08 एम 95 मास्क 01 थर्मल स्केनर 08 रबर ग्लब्स 04 फेस शील्ड

हर मतदान केंद्र पर 450-450 मास्क व दस्ताने : कमी पड़ेगी तो पंचायत सचिव को करना होगा इंतजाम
चुनाव सामग्री हर मतदान केंद्र के लिए 450 दस्ताने और इतने ही मास्क भिजवाए गए हैं। ऐसे केंद्रों पर भी जहां 700 से 900 मतदाता दर्ज हैं। जिन केंद्रों पर 900 मतदाता हैं उनके बीएलओ इस मुद्दे को लेकर एसडीएम अंकिता जैन से मिलने भी पहुंचे। वे उनसे मिल तो नहीं पाए लेकिन उन्हें यह बताया गया कि अगर सामग्री कम पड़ेगी तो पंचायत सचिव उनकी पूर्ति करेंगे। इसके बावजूद यह समझ के परे हैं कि मतदाताओं के अनुपात में सामग्री क्यों नहीं भेजी गई। मास्क का ताे ठीक है कि कुछ मतदाता अपने घर से यह पहनकर आ सकते हैं। या गमछों का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। पर ग्लब्स के मामले में यह संभव नहीं है। ​​​​​​​

