प्रदर्शन की चेतावनी:लाठी उठाने वाले भाजपा नेता पर केस की मांग को लेकर कोतवाली में धरना

गुना34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भारत बंद में विवाद का मामला, अभा किसान संघर्ष समिति ने 16 को फिर प्रदर्शन की दी चेतावनी

कृषि बिल के विरोध में हुए भारत बंद के दौरान विवाद में गिरफ्तार हुए 2 किसानों की रिहाई की मांग को लेकर सिटी कोतवाली में धरना दिया गया। अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति के बैनर तले किसानों व अलग-अलग राजनीतिक संगठन के लोग इसमें शामिल हुए।

उन्होंने कहा कि विवाद के दौरान लाठी उठा लेने वाले भाजपा नेता पर भी प्रकरण दर्ज होना चाहिए। इस संबंध में समिति ने शुक्रवार को ज्ञापन भी दिया था।

सीएसपी नेहा पच्चीसिया ने समिति के लोगों को कहा कि इस संबंध में अधिकारियों से चर्चा की जाएगी। उनसे जब इसके लिए समय सीमा के बारे में पूछा गया ताे उन्होंने कहा कि बुधवार यानि 16 दिसंबर तक हम कोई न कोई फैसला ले लेंगे। समिति के सदस्य इस पर मान गए और उन्होंने कहा कि समुचित निराकरण न होने पर बुधवार को फिर से कोतवाली का घेराव किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि गिरफ्तार किए गए किसानों का ट्रैक्टर भी जब्त कर लिया गया है। यह अन्यायपूर्ण है। उसे छोड़ा जाना चाहिए।

क्या ज्ञापन दिया था समिति ने
शुक्रवार को समिति ने एसपी को एक ज्ञापन दिया था। इसमें मांग उठाई थी कि जिन भाजपा नेता, अनिल जैन की शिकायत पर दो किसानों को गिरफ्तार किया गया, उन पर भी एफआईआर हो।
समिति का आरोप है कि भाजपा नेता ने ही भड़काने वाली हरकत की थी। उस दिन पूरा आंदोलन शांतिपूर्ण रहा था, सिर्फ भाजपा नेता की वजह से ही विवाद की स्थिति बनी। इस संबंध में वायरल हुए वीडियो का हवाला देते हुए समिति के सदस्यों ने कहा कि इसमें भाजपा नेता को लाठी उठाकर हमला करने की मुद्रा में देखा जा सकता है।

