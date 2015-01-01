पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सवारियों का इंतजार:भाेपाल राेड पर खड़े हाे रहे वाहनाें से राेजाना आवागमन हाे रहा है बाधित

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • सड़क किनारे दुकानदारों ने सामान रखकर किया कब्जा इसलिए भी बढ़ जाती है परेशानी, दी हिदायत

मधुसूदनगढ़ में भोपाल रोड पर मंडी गेट के सामने सवारियों का इंतजार करते ऑटो एवं मैजिक वाहन अवैध रूप से रोड किनारे खड़े रहते हैं। इस कारण रोड तो जाम होता ही है साथ में पैदल निकलने वालों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। क्योंकि इसी मार्ग पर भोपाल जाने वाली बस भी मेन रोड पर ही खड़ी रहती हैं। वही कृषि मंडी होने के कारण आवागमन ज्यादा होता है, ट्रैक्टरों की आवाजाही भी होती रहती है तथा व्यापारियों को माल लेने के लिए ट्रक भी आते-जाते रहते हैं। यहीं पर ऑटो एवं मैजिक चलाने वाले वाहन दिन भर सवारियां ढोते रहते हैं एवं मेन रोड पर खड़े होकर सवारियों का इंतजार करते रहते हैं। अनेक बार दुकानदारों से भी इनके वाद विवाद होते रहते हैं। यह ऑटो एवं मैजिक सिर्फ भोपाल रोड पर ही यहां से बारोद, दिरोली, नसीरपुर, उकावद, आदि जगह रोजाना आते जाते रहते हैं। स्थानीय नागरिकों ने मुकेश शर्मा, विवेक अग्रवाल, गोपाल सिंह ने बताया कि सवारी वाहनों में ओवरलोड सवारी भी भरी जाती है। जिससे कभी भी बड़ी दुर्घटना से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता। वहीं लोगों का कहना है कि समस्या के हल के लिए शीघ्र ऑटो स्टैंड के लिए स्थान निर्धारित कर बस स्टैंड का निर्माण होना चाहिए और वाहनों के नगर में आने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया जाना चाहिए।

शासकीय विभागों के भी हैं इस रोड पर कार्यालय
पहले से ही भोपाल मार्ग पर सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक होने का कारण यह है कि इसी मार्ग पर सबसे ज्यादा सरकारी एवं अर्ध शासकीय विभाग के कार्यालय व भारतीय स्टेट बैंक, धर्मशाला, कृषि उपज मंडी, हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल, कन्या हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल, प्राथमिक विद्यालय, राजीव नगर का पूरा शासकीय वेयर हाउस व्यापारियों के मध्य भारत ग्रामीण बैंक, एटीएम, खाद बीज का वेयर हाउस, शासकीय खाद की गोदाम सहित अन्य कार्यालय इसी मार्ग पर स्थित हैं।

सड़कों के किनारे अतिक्रमण भी कारण
सड़कों के किनारे फुटपाथ ही नहीं है। अधिकतर सड़कों के दोनों ओर फुटपाथ पर दुकानदारों ने सड़क तक सामान रखकर अपना कब्जा किया हुआ है। इससे सड़क पर चलने वाले वाहन चालकों को चलने के अलावा राहगीरों को भी पैदल चलने में अधिक संख्या में वाहनों के आज जाने पर असुविधा होने लगती है। इसके अलावा सड़क किनारे चलने के लिए जो स्थान बचा होता है, वहां पर दुकानदारों और दुकानों में आने वाले ग्राहकों के वाहन खड़े हो जाते है।

