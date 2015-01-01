पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

2021 में दो बार मंचन की तैयारी:20 साल बाद रामलीला सरकारी नौकरियों में या बाहर

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो दशक पहले डुंगासरा हाड़ा रामलीला देखने लोग ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों में भरकर आते थे

करीब दो दशक पहले हाईवे पर स्थित डुंगासरा हाड़ा की रामलीला देखने के लिए गुना सहित आसपास के गांवों तक से लोग पहुंचते थे। बाद में इसमें काम करने वाले कलाकार पढ़ाई, नौकरियों व रोजगार के लिए गुना शिफ्ट हो गए। उनके बाद वाली पीढ़ी इस सिलसिले को कायम नहीं रख पाई।

करीब 20 बाद इस गांव की रामलीला को एक फिर शुरू किया गया है। इसमें तमाम पुराने कलाकार फिर शामिल हो गए हैं। यही नहीं उन्होंने गांव की नई पीढ़ी को भी इससे जोड़ा है, जिससे कि दोबारा इसके बंद होने की नौबत न आए। इस रामलीला को पुन: शुरू करने के लिए गांव के जिन लोगों ने प्रयास किया उनमें एक हैं अशोक शिवहरे, जो अब पंचायत सचिव बन गए हैं। उनका जन्म भी इसी गांव में हुआ था। गांव के रामजानकी मंदिर के मंच पर 12 से 15 दिन तक मंचन होता था। कम से कम 500 से 700 लोग इसे देखने आते थे।

5 दिन पहले बैठक... फैसला और तैयारियां पूरी
उन्होंने कहा रामलीला के तमाम पुराने साथियों के साथ हमने बैठक की और 5 दिन बाद तो मंचन ही शुरू कर दिया। इस दौरान कलाकारों की ड्रेस से लेकर मंचन, अभिनय, संवाद तक की तैयारी कर ली गई। मूलकथा क्रम से अलग काम करने वाले नृत्यकार, विदूषक व रामायण वाचक भी वही हैं जो 20 पहले हुआ करते थे।
सरकारी शिक्षक से लेकर किसान कर रहे हैं भूमिकाएं
इस रामलीला में काम करने वाले ज्यादातर कलाकार मूलत: इसी गांव के हैं लेकिन कई सालों से गुना में रहने लगे हैं। इनमें से कुछ शिक्षक बन गए हैं। किसान भी हैं । इस रामलीला के दौरान सभी लोग अपने पैतृक निवास या किसी जान पहचान वाले के यहां रुके हुए हैं। सभी लोग दिनभर अपनी-अपनी भूमिकाओं की तैयारी करते हैं फिर शाम को मंचन शुरू हो जाता है।

