चावल की गुणवत्ता खराब:गरीबों के लिए घुन लगा राशन

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • रैक में 5400 क्विंटल खराब चावल आया, ग्वालियर की टीम ने 1500 क्विंटल खराब बताया, बाकी में कीड़े नहीं दिखे

गरीबों को कंट्रोल दुकान से बंटने वाले चावल की गुणवत्ता खराब होने के बाद भी इसे खपाने की तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। दो दिन पहले ही शिवपुरी रैक लगी थी, वहां से यह चावल ट्रकों में भरकर गुना भेजा गया था। सोशल मीडिया पर इस चावल की गुणवत्ता का मामला सार्वजनिक हुआ था। इसके बाद विभाग सक्रिय हुआ। शिकायत ग्वालियर तक पहुंची तो वहां से भी गुणवत्ता परखने के लिए दल आया था। दल ने सारा चावल रिजेक्ट करने की जगह सिर्फ 1500 क्विंटल में ही खराबी बताई है, कहा है कि इसमें बिल्कुल बारीक टुकड़ी मिली है लेकिन इससे दोगुने से अधिक चावल को सही ठहराया है, जबकि इसमें घुन ( कतथई रंग के कीड़े जो गेहूं, चावल को चट कर जाते हैं) हैं। चावल में जिंदा कीड़े बड़ी संख्या हैं, इसके बाद भी इसे रख लिया है। विभाग का कहना है कि दवा रखकर इन कीड़ों को मारा जाएगा। इसके बाद यह कंट्रोलों पर बांटने के लिए गरीबों को भेजा जाएगा। सवाल खड़ा होता है कि जब सरकार मिल मालिकों को चावल खरीदी को लेकर पूरा भुगतान करती है तो घुन लगा चावल क्यों लिया गया? इससे खरीदी प्रक्रिया से जुड़े अधिकारी सवालों के घेरे में आ गए हैं।

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ मामला वरना ऐसे ही खपा देते अधिकारी चावल
रीवा से रवाना हुआ खराब चावल के संबंध में सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट वायरल हो गई। वहीं रीवा से ही कई लोगों ने इस संबंध में जिले में लोगों को सूचनाएं दे दी। इसके बाद अधिकारी सक्रिय हुए। बताया जाता है कि खरीदी के लिए जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों ने सांठगांठ कर यह चावल खरीदा था, लेकिन जिले तक यह चावल पहुंच पाता, इससे पहले ही किस मिल मालिक ने ही इस खेल का खुलासा अपने साथियों से करवा दिया। यही वजह रही कि चावल की जांच करने के लिए ग्वालियर से भी टीम को आना पड़ा।

खरीदी हमने नहीं की
^किसी भी तरह की खरीदी हमने नहीं की है। हमारे पास तो सिर्फ माल उतरवाने की जानकारी आई थी, इसके बाद वेयर हाउस में इसे रखवा दिया है। ग्वालियर से आई टीम ने इसकी जांच कर ली, जो खराब माल था, उसे वापस भेजेंगे। 3900 क्विंटल चावल में कीड़े बताए जा रहे हैं, वह ठीक चावल है, उसे नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। दवा रखने से कीड़े मर जाएंगे।
-एसएस सोलंकी, डीएमओ नागरिक आपूर्ति निगम

सवाल: क्यों खरीदा घुन लगा चावल...

सरकार जब मिल मालिकों को करोड़ों रुपए का भुगतान करती है तो फिर घटिया और कीड़े वाला चावल क्यों खरीदा। चावल में कीड़े मारने के लिए दवा रखी जाएगी, इसका खर्च कौन उठाएगा, जिम्मेदारों का कहना है कि इस संबंध में मिल मालिक को हम सूचना देंगे। दवा रखकर कीड़े मारने पर जो भी राशि खर्च होगी, वह मिल मालिकों से वसूलेंगे।

रीवा से शिवपुरी आई थी रैक, वहां से 5400 क्विंटल चावल गुना आया
26 हजार क्विंटल चावल की रैक शिवपुरी में उतारी गई थी। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा शिवपुरी और शेष चावल अशोनगर, गुना और दतिया जिले में वितरण के लिए ट्रकों से भिजवा था। गुना जिले में 5400 क्विंटल चावल भेजा गया। जब इसकी गुणवत्ता के संबंध में मामला गरमाया तो जांच दल ग्वालियर से आया, उसने पाया है कि 1500 क्विंटल ही खराब है, जिसे वापस भेजा जाएगा। शेष 3900 क्विंटल चावल खाने लायक हैं। जिस चावल को अच्छा बताकर रखा है इसमें इसमें जिंदा कीड़े उतरा रहे हैं।

130 टन खराब चावल पहले से ही वेयर हाउस में रखा ये नया और आया
खराब चावल खरीदी का यह पहला मामला नहीं है। इससे पहले भी चावल खरीदा जा चुका है। करीब 130 टन चावल वेयर हाउस में रखा है। इसे अमानक बताया गया था, लेकिन मिल मालिक अब तक इसे उठाकर नहीं ले गए हैं। नागरिक आपूर्ति निगम कई पत्र इस संबंध में लिख चुका है, इसके बाद भी मिल मालिक इस चावल को वापस नहीं ले जा रहे हैं। खराब चावल रखे रहने से गोदाम का एक बहुत बड़ा हिस्सा भी घिरा हुआ है।

