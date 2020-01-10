पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देने सुरक्षा घेरा पार कर चैंबर तक पहुंचे

गुना13 घंटे पहले
  • 8 साल की बच्ची के साथ ज्यादती के मामले कुशवाह समाज ने कलेक्टर चैंबर के सामने की नारेबाजी

सिरसी थाना क्षेत्र के गांव बेरखेड़ी में एक 8 साल की बच्ची के साथ 13 सितंबर को हुई ज्यादती के मामले में पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय दिलाने की मांग को लेकर विभिन्न संगठनों ने प्रदर्शन किया। इसमें कुशवाह समाज के लोग भी शामिल थे। हनुमान चौराहे पर नारेबाजी करने के बाद रैली निकाली गई। इसके बाद सभी कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे और कलेक्टर से मिलने की जिद पर अड़ गए। जब अधीक्षक भू-अभिलेख ज्ञापन लेने आए तो उन्हें देने से इंकार कर दिया।

काफी देर समझाइश दी, लेकिन कोई नहीं माना। इसके बाद सभी मुख्य द्वार पर बैठ गए। डिप्टी कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन लेने के लिए भेजा जा रहा था तो लोगों ने कहा कि हम तो कलेक्टर से ही मिलेंगे। बताया कि वह तो वीसी में हैं तो लोगों ने कहा कि इंतजार कर लेंगे। तभी भीड़ मुख्य द्वार से होते हुए सीधे कलेक्टर के चैंबर तक पहुंच गई। जबकि ज्ञापन देने वाले लोगों को इस स्थल तक आने नहीं दिया जाता है। इसी स्थल पर बैठकर सभी ने नारेबाजी की।

कलेक्टर बोले- पहले सभी मास्क लगाएं:- कलेक्टर के चैंबर के बाहर लोग नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। वीसी से कलेक्टर जैसे ही बाहर आए तो उन्होंने लोगों को चैंबर के बाहर बैठे देखा तो नाराजगी जताई और कहा कि सभी मास्क लगाए और इसके बाद ज्ञापन लिया गया।

यह मांगें उठाईं: कुशवाह समाज के कार्यकारी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हेमंत कुशवाह का कहना था कि सिरसी थाना क्षेत्र के गांव बेरखेड़ी में कुशवाह समाज की 8 साल की बच्ची के साथ अरुण बारेला ने ज्यादती की। आरोपी के साथ दो अन्य लोगों की मौजूदगी की बात भी ज्ञापन में कही गई है।

प्रदर्शन किया: कुशवाह समाज ने सिरसी के बेरखेड़ी गांव में अपने समाज की बच्ची से हुई ज्यादती मामले में परिवार को आर्थिक सहायता की मांग की। वहीं महिलाओं पर बढ़ते अपराधों को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी ने ज्ञापन दिया। कुशवाह समाज के लोगों ने रैली निकाली और मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन डिप्टी कलेक्टर को सौंपा। कुशवाह समाज के कार्यकारी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हेमंत कुशवाह एवं अन्य भानु कुशवाह, लल्लू कुशवाह, रणधीर सिंह कुशवाह प्रांतीय महामंत्री सहित बड़ी संख्या में लोग मौजूद थे।

