  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Guna
  Relief To The Complainant: In Every Case Registered In The Police Station, The Status Of The Case Has To Be Told.

फरियादी को जानकारी देनी होगी:फरियादी को राहत: थाने में दर्ज हर मामले में केस की स्थिति बताना होगी

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • टूटा हाथ लेकर फरियादी एसपी के पास पहुंचा, कहा धारा नहीं बढ़ाईं

थाने में दर्ज होने वाले हर प्रकरण में विवेचक फरियादी को संतुष्ट करेंगे, उन्हें बताना होगा कि पड़ताल के बाद क्या स्थिति है? प्रकरण दर्ज होने के बाद अगर उसमें जो भी बात सामने आती है तो इस बारे में फरियादी को जानकारी देनी होगी। एसपी राजेश कुमार सिंह के पास गुरुवार को एक व्यक्ति टूटा हाथ लेकर पहुंचा, आवेदन सौंपकर अपनी बात रखी, बोला कि मेरे मामले में पुलिस ने कार्रवाई नहीं की। एसपी ने आवेदन देखा, एफआईआर दर्ज थी लेकिन हाथ टूटने के बाद लगने वाली धारा नहीं लगी थी। इस मामले को एसपी ने संबंधित थाना प्रभारी को कॉल किया, पूरी स्थिति बताई, तो थाना प्रभारी ने कहा कि धारा बढ़ा दी गई है। लेकिन यह जानकारी आवेदक को नहीं दी गई। पहले भी दिए थे निर्देश... अब सख्ती से होंगे पालन : एसपी राजेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि थाना प्रभारियों को 2 माह पहले ही यह बताया था कि रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने के बाद उसमें होने वाली पड़ताल में जो भी बात सामने आती है, उसकी जानकारी विवेचक फरियादी को देंगे। सभी थाना प्रभारी विवेचकों को यह बताएं कि फरियादी का उसके प्रकरण में संतुष्ट करना है।

