  Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Guna
  • Right Now I Am Circling The Ganges, So I Have Become A Water Brand, I Will Become A Fire Brand After 2 Years: Uma Bharti

राम मंदिर का सपना पूरा:अभी गंगा परिक्रमा कर रही हूं इसलिए वाटर ब्रांड हो गई हूं, 2 साल बाद फायर ब्रांड हो जाऊंगी : उमा भारती

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिंधिया को बताया अपना प्रिय भतीजा, मतदाताओं से राम मंदिर के नाम पर मांगे वोट

उमा भारती ने कहा कि हमारा राम मंदिर का सपना पूरा हो गया है। अब राममंदिर निर्माण शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन गरीब अमीर सम्मान के साथ साथ बैठें ,इसके लिए जरुरी है कि रामराज्य को स्थापित करना है। मोदीजी के नेतृत्व में यह काम भी होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं फायर ब्रांड नेत्री हूं लेकिन अभी गंगा परिक्रमा कर रहीं हूं इसलिए वाटर ब्रांड हो गईं हूं,आगामी दो साल बाद फिर से फायर ब्रांड बन जाऊंगी। मुहाल काॅलोनी में भाजपा प्रत्याशी महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया के समर्थन में आयोजित सभा में उन्होंने यह बात कही। इस मौके पर श्री सिसौदिया और भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अभिलाष पांडे ने भी संबोधन किया। इस मौके पर महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया ने कहा कि प्रदेश में कमलनाथ सरकार से परेशान होकर हमने सरकार गिराई थी,इसके बाद शिवराज सिंह चौहान के नेतृत्व में पांच माह में कई विकास कार्य हुए हैं अभी साढ़े तीन साल बाकी है एक बार फिर मुझे जिताकर शिवराज सरकार को मजबूत करें।

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने राजमाता की इच्छा पूरा की
उमा भारती ने ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की जमकर तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि वह मेरा सबसे प्रिय भतीजा है। राजमाता की इच्छा थी कि माधवराव सिंधिया भाजपा में आए लेकिन वह नहीं आए। जो काम पिता ने नहीं किया वह बेटा ने कर दिया ।
इमरती देवी एटम बम हैं : पांडे
कांग्रेस के नेता महिलाओं पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करते हैं। वह इमरती देवी को आइटम बताते हैं। इमरती देवी आइटम नहीं हैं एटम बम है। 28 विधानसभाओं में फटेंगी तो कांग्रेस को धूल चटा देंगी। ये बात भारतीय युवा मोर्चा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अभिलाष पाण्डे ने गुरुवार को एक निजी होटल में आयोजित पत्रकारवार्ता के दौरान कहीं।

