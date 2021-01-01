पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

10 साल बाद खुली फाइल:सरपंच-सचिवों ने स्कूलों में 143 कामों के 4.9 करोड़ दबाए, अब होगी वसूली

गुना19 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2008 से 2018-19 तक अतिरिक्त कक्ष, किचन शेड के पैसे हजम

2008 से 2018-19 के बीच शिक्षा विभाग में मंजूर हुए 143 कामों के लिए 4.9 करोड़ रुपए निकाल लिए गए लेकिन मौके पर कोई निर्माण नहीं हुआ। अब 10 साल बाद इन घोटालों की फाइल खुल रही है। इसके जिम्मेदार सरपंच व सचिवों से ब्याज सहित पैसे वसूले जाएंगे। अगर वे आनाकानी करेंगे तो उनकी कुर्की होगी। एक माह की मोहलत कलेक्टर कुमार पुरुषोत्तम ने कहा कि सरकारी सिस्टम में काम कर रहे यह लोग निर्माण माफिया की तरह हैं। इन सभी को वसूली के नोटिस दिए जा रहे हैं। इसमें उन्हें एक माह का वक्त दिया जाएगा। अगर इस दौरान उन्होंने राशि जमा न की तो एक साथ कई कार्रवाई की जाएंगी। इसमें कुर्की, एफआईआर के साथ उनका नाम अखबारों में प्रकाशित कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि कई सरपंचों पर इन मामलाें को लेकर धारा 40 की कार्रवाई चल रही है। वहीं इसमें दोषी पाए जाने वाले सचिवों को सरकारी नियम के तहत जवाबदेही के दायरे में लाया जाएगा।

जिम्मेदार बड़े अफसर भी, उनसे भी हो सवाल

1. सरपंच एवं सचिव : जिस समय का यह घपला है तब स्कूलों में होने वाले निर्माण कार्यों की राशि पंचायतों में आती थी। उक्त राशि निकालने के लिए सरपंच एवं सचिव के हस्ताक्षर होना जरूरी हैं।

2. शिक्षा विभाग : सर्वशिक्षा अभियान के तहत होने वाले कामों की निगरानी डीपीसी यानि जिला परियोजना समन्वयक के यहां से होती है। विभाग के अपने इंजीनियर इस काम को करवाते हैं। इनमें से किसी ने भी काम की प्रगति को नहीं देखा।​​​​​​​

3. इस कार्यकाल के दौरान रहे जिला पंचायत सीईओ भी जवाबदेह हैं। सारा पैसा उनके कार्यालय से होकर ही पंचायतों तक पहुंचता है। वे समय-समय पर समीक्षा भी करते हैं। ऐसे में उन्होंने इतना बड़ा घपला कैसे नजरअंदाज कर दिया, यह सवाल उनसे पूछा जाना चाहिए।​​​​​​​

4 साल पहले भी खुली थी फाइलें
करीब 4 साल पहले भी शिक्षा विभाग में हुए इस घोटाले की फाइल खुल चुकी है। तत्कालीन अपर कलेक्टर नियाज अहमद खां को जब जिला पंचायत सीईओ का अतिरिक्त प्रभार मिला, तब उन्होंने स्कूल निर्माण के नाम 1.75 करोड़ रुपए निकालकर डकार चुके 125 सरपंचों की फाइलें खोली थीं। यह मामले भी 8 साल पुराने थे। हालांकि बाद में यह मामला रफा-दफा हो गया। इस बार कलेक्टर कुमार पुरुषोत्तम ने कहा हम सभी से एक-एक पाई वसूल कर लेंगे।
सरपंचों को ही स्कूलों में काम कराने का वित्तीय अधिकार था
डिप्टी कलेक्टर एवं प्रभारी डीपीसी सोनम जैन ने बताया कि इनमें से ज्यादातर राशि अतिरिक्त कक्ष के लिए मंजूर की गई थी। मौके पर जाकर देखा तो यह काम किया ही नहीं गया। इसके अलावा किचन शेड, बाउंड्रीवॉल जैसे कामों के लिए राशि मंजूर की गई थी। लेकिन ये काम भी कहीं नहीं दिखा। तब सरपंचों को ही स्कूलों में काम कराने का वित्तीय अधिकार था। इसलिए यह घोटाला हो गया।

... अब सावधानी
शिक्षक पालक संघों को कहा- इंजीनियर पैसे मांगे तो वाट्स एप से सूचना दें
स्कूलों लंबे अरसे बाद बड़े पैमाने पर काम होने हैं। इनमें 300 शौचालयों का निर्माण अहम होगा। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि यह काम शाला प्रबंध समिति के माध्यम से होगा। इसमें पालकों व शिक्षकों की भागीदारी रहती है। उन्होंने कहा कि समितियों से गया है कि वे इंजीनियरों को एक भी पैसा न दें। अगर कोई काम में आनाकानी करे तो उसकी सूचना उन्हें मोबाइल पर दें। वहीं शिक्षा विभाग के सभी असिस्टेंट इंजीनियरों को भी यह चेतावनी दी गई है कि अगर 31 मार्च तक काम पूरा नहीं हुआ ताे उनकी संविदा अवधि नहीं बढ़ाई जाएगी।​​​​​​​

